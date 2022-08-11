What Is The Ponzo Illusion And How Does It Work?

Ponzo Illusion: Ponzo Illusion is a type of optical illusion where the perception of two identical lines appears distorted due to the pair of converging lines that follow them.

It is very helpful for neuroscientists to study the functioning of the brain and other visual systems and the way they interpret and perceive images.

What is Ponzo Illusion?

Ponzo Illusion is an optical illusion that was discovered by Mario Ponzo, an Italian psychologist. The first published paper on Ponzo Illusion in 1911 by Mario Ponzo was titled Regarding Some Illusions in the Field of Tactile Sensations After the Illusion of Aristotle and Analogous Phenomena.

In the Ponzo Illusion, an image of two converging lines resembling the lines of a railway track which disappear into the distance. Two horizontal bars are placed at two different places in this image, one higher than the other.

When we observe the two lines, the bar that is placed higher appears to be longer in size than the bar placed at the lower part of the image.

The converging lines are closer to each other as the track expands higher.

The main theme of Ponzo Illusion is that in this illusion, the central subject of the image, like the length, the parallelism of lines or its straightness, appears to be distorted due to the secondary subjects of the image.

These secondary aspects are lines of the background or foreground and other intersecting lines or shapes.

These types of illusions fall under the category of geometrical optical illusions.

Latest Posts:

Giraffe Head Or A Bird? This Optical Illusion Test Will Make You Doubt Your Eyesight!

Optical Illusion: Is it a real cat? This pixelated cat optical illusion will make you go crazy

Is Square A Darker In Colour Than Square B? This Optical Illusion Test Will Blow Your Mind!

Optical Illusion: Do you see a beach scene? The end result will surprise you

How Ponzo Illusion Works

The workings of the Ponzo Illusion can be explained by the linear perspective, which states that our brains interpret the converging sides of the track as parallel lines that recede into the distance.

This makes us believe that the line that is further from our sight appears longer when in reality, it is of equal length.

It happens due to the effect of foreshortening.

We hope you enjoyed reading this piece of interesting information. For more such stories and informational articles, stay connected with us.

Recommended Reading:

Hermann Grid Illusion: What it Reveals About Your Brain? Find Out Now.

What is a Negative Optical Illusion - How it Works