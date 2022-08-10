Optical Illusion: Is it a real cat? This pixelated cat optical illusion will make you go crazy

Optical Illusion: The concept of optical illusion is fascinating as it makes our minds fall into an optical trap. In a way, optical illusions are good at enhancing our observation skills.

Some optical illusions are created because of the environment around them.

Let us look at one cool optical illusion that makes the netizens go bananas.

Optical Illusion - Pixelated Cat in Window

Take a look at the optical illusion image below.

You can see a cute cat staring from the window. This image was shared by a Reddit user AkiteruSanpaii on their Reddit account.

On the first look, many users will be confused about how the cat looks.

The appearance of the cat resembles a digital image which is zoomed. In other words, we can say the cat is pixelated in appearance.

Now, most of you might be wondering how is this a real cat, or is it just a projection or design in the glass?

Here is what most of the users had to say

One user commented, “8-bit cat”.

While another commented,” 8-bit cat with glasses”

Don’t worry; we are here to help you out.

Optical Illusion - Pixelated Cat Solved

Let us inform you that this is a real cat which is standing behind a glass window.

The pixelated illusion is created due to the texture of the glass window, which makes the cat appear distorted and, to the onlooker, gives the appearance of being a pixelated cat.

The effect of the glass is such that the cute cat appears to have large eyes and, on top of that, is seen wearing square glasses.

We hope you loved this optical illusion and enjoyed indulging your brain in some fun activities. For more such exciting stories, stay connected with us.