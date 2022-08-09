There are two hidden animals in this mind-bending optical illusion. Can you spot them both?

Optical Illusion Test: An optical illusion test which has left the netizens startled is the one that challenges the readers to spot a moose or a cat.

This mind-bending optical illusion was first shared on the microblogging platform Twitter by a user @PamelaApostolo1 on her Twitter handle.

This optical illusion tests how your brain perceives the images and, based upon that draws a conclusion.

Want to test how your brain works?

Then, attempt this optical illusion now and understand the nuances of your brain's working.

Let’s start.

Optical Illusion - Cat or Moose?

Look at the image below and try to spot a cat or moose.

The most interesting aspect of this illusion is that there is no hidden animal here. But the image you observe is an illusion created by your brain.

And if you zoom in on the image, the structure of the animal spotted will disappear.

According to the post by @PamelaApostolo1, the animal you see indicates whether you are left or right-brained.

Depending on how your brain works (left brain, right brain) you see a cat or a moose in this pattern. Whatever animal you see isn’t part of the image, just an optical illusion created by your own brain. If you zoom in on any of the features you see, the illusion disappears.🤔 pic.twitter.com/g5a5MsxKWP — JustMePam (@PamelaApostolo1) December 3, 2021

Optical Illusion - What did you spot?

There are two animals that can be spotted in this optical illusion: a cat and a moose. Here is what some of the online users had to say after taking a look at the image

We also tried to observe the animals, as suggested by the post. We could spot the cat's pattern clearly while finding the moose was tough.

The best way to spot the animal patterns is to watch it from at least 40 cm distance.

Here is what other users had to say about this optical illusion test.

One user said, “Took a minute, but I see a cat. A frontal face shot of what seems to be a large/wild cat.”

One wrote, “I see neither a cat nor a moose. Does this mean neither side of my brain is functioning?”

Another one said, “ I see only a moving pattern.”

Let us inform you that after extensive discussion, we were unable to establish which animal is associated with which part of the brain. Even there was no confirmation regarding that from the original poster of the image.

What image did you see? Is it a cat or a moose, or both?

