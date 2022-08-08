Optical Illusion: Can you spot four crabs among these lobsters in 11 seconds?

Optical Illusion Test: Optical Illusions are designed to trick our brains and improve our observation skills. In this optical test, we will be challenging you to spot four crabs that are hiding among the group of lobsters.

This will be a great mental exercise for your brain and will help in improving your focus.

Are you ready for the challenge?

Let’s start then

Optical Illusion - Spot the hidden crabs in 11 seconds?

Look at the optical illusion image below.

Image Credit: Gergely Dudás

This optical illusion picture is the brainchild of the Hungarian artist and illustrator Gergely Dudás. He specialises in creating optical illusions which keep the audience puzzled.

We can see that this is an ocean bed, and many lobsters are happily roaming around. In addition to the lobsters, we can spot starfish and snails also. But, the lobster group has four crabs that cannot be identified at first glance.

Today’s challenge for you is to spot four hidden crabs among the group of lobsters.

Can you spot the hidden crabs within 11 seconds?

Observe the image from top to bottom and left to right to see any deviation.

Were you able to spot the crabs?

No?

Let us help you with some hints

Hint 1: Look for crabs near the seaweeds.

Hint 2: The crabs are scattered throughout the image.

Hurry up!

The clock is ticking.

The crabs are waiting to be uncovered.

We believe some of you might have spotted one or two crabs by now.

Keep up the excellent work.

Some final seconds left.

Time Over.

How many could you spot?

Want to know where all the four crabs are hiding?

Then, scroll down for the solution.

We hope you enjoyed this optical illusion challenge as much as we enjoyed sharing it.