Optical Illusion: If you decode this colourful spheres illusion in 9 seconds, you have a high IQ

Optical Illusion IQ Test: Optical illusions are good at testing our observation skills and IQ. It engages our brain cells in deriving conclusions based on the image shown.

This optical illusion has the netizens baffled due to the level of its execution.

Users doubt their eyes after taking this optical illusion challenge.

Only people with a high IQ can decode the colourful spheres illusion.

Do you think you can solve this problem?

Then, let’s get started.

Optical Illusion - Are these spheres really of different colours?

Look at the optical illusion picture below.

Image credit: David Novick/@NovickProf

This mind-bending colourful sphere optical illusion has created waves among online users. People are not able to believe their eyes after taking this test.

Let us inform you that this optical illusion was created by David Novick, a professor at the University of Texas. This is called a Confetti illusion or, more specifically, a three-colour Confetti illusion.

You can see 12 spherical balls against a multi-coloured horizontal striped background.

At first glance, the spheres appear to be green, red and purple.

If you look carefully for the second time, you will notice that there is a strange similarity between all the spheres.

In fact, they appear to be of the beige colour.

How is that even possible?

We believe this is the first question that pops in your mind.

Here is what some of the online users had to say:

I cannot believe my eyes wrote one user.

While another wrote:

“It's so weird how just the presence of nearby colours causes you to perceive things differently,” one said.

Do you want to know why it appears so?

Then please scroll down for the explanation.

Optical Illusion: Coloured Spheres Explanation

The spheres appear to be of different colours due to the presence of three different coloured stripes in the background which makes our mind to perceive things differently.

For users still looking for answers, zoom in on the image and ignore the stripes, you will see all the spheres are beige in colour.

Here is what an online user wrote:

This perception arises due to the phenomenon known as Munker-White Illusion which causes our eyes to perceive different colours based on the colours around an object.

Stay connected for more interesting stories.