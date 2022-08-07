Optical Illusion: Can you spot the hidden frog in 5 seconds?

Optical Illusion Test: In this optical illusion picture, a frog is hiding in the forest. Only 1% of the people can find the hidden frog within 5 seconds. Can you?

Optical illusions are very adept at tricking people’s minds. They are good at creating illusions.

It also tests one observation skills and helps understand how aware you are of your surroundings.

Optical illusions are caused due to visual perception, which differs from individual to individual.

It also is a good measure of the mental ability of an individual.

Are you ready to put your observation skills to the test?

Then, let’s get started with today’s optical illusions challenge.

Optical Illusion - Find a Hidden Frog in the Forest in 5 seconds

Look at the image below, which shows a jungle full of trees and vegetation. Hidden in this image is a frog who has just started the weekend on a lazy note.

Image Credit: Bright Side

This frog is searching for food for breakfast, and the jungle is the best place to get food.

Your challenge is to find the hidden frog in this optical illusion picture within 5 seconds.

The time starts now.

Did you manage to spot the hidden frog?

No?

Let us help you out with a hint.

Hint:

The frog is not on the left side of the jungle.

We believe this one hint will help you refine your search so that you can focus on the other side of the jungle image.

It’s almost time

Could you spot the hidden frog now?

Some of you might have already spotted the frog.

Good job. You are exceptional and have a focused mind and razor-sharp eyes.

These skills are highly valued today, and the ideal profession for you can be a data analyst, researcher, or software engineer.

You can be a valuable asset to any organisation that needs these skillsets.

For those who didn’t find the frog, we recommend more practice and focus, and you can crack the code.

Those waiting for the solution can scroll below for the answer.