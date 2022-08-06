Optical Illusion: Only 10% Of People Can Spot All 12 Pandas In 30 Seconds! (Grab Your Specs)

Optical Illusion Test: Among all the exotic wildlife creatures, Pandas are undoubtedly the cutest! Wait, finding these cuties in this super enthralling and tricky image may increase your heart beating pace for a second.

Spice up your mood, tighten your pigtails, and there you go!

Optical Illusion - Find 12 Pandas in 30 seconds

Directions Of The Test

Grab a light pencil or sketch pen.

Add a timer of 30 seconds to your phone and START the game.

Can you find 12 pandas in the picture? Look closely at the image. Do not miss the corners. All the best!

Image Credit: Steve Read

Stop right there!

Could you find all 12 of them?

Don’t lie. Scroll down for the answers!

Three of them can be easily seen in the picture. The adorable panda family is having a sweet time chewing hay together. Let’s not bother them much. Shhh! Hey, don’t miss the tiny one on the right bottom corner of the parent panda’s body, gazing at the beautiful blue butterflies. Above it is the one on the rock. The little orange butterfly kisses its forehead. Is the one behind the paper-thin leaves planning a conspiracy? Is he planning to eat up all the hay in a single day? Look, just beside the waterfall stands one lovely baby panda, taking the oath to be a responsible member of the jungle! Oh, naughty panda! You weren’t supposed to wet your ear from the water of the fall. What will mommy panda say now? Did you catch the cute panda in the sky? Of course, you could. While the panda family is enjoying its quality time, this one is appointed to click pictures from the heavens. Wait a second, could you find the mischievous fatso eating bamboo beneath the yellow butterfly? The one behind the monkey, formed by the green leaflets, is supposed to fetch all the edible shoots from the ground. What a spy! Oh, the button-cute adorable one just above the pretty pink flowers is just so cute, but what is he even thinking? God mercy him! Could you find the one on the alluring white flower? Is the bee sucking nectar from his eye? He must make a visit to an ophthalmologist soon. This is when we needed binoculars. Admit it. You missed the one on the bird’s body. Didn’t you? We are not done yet. Don’t miss the tiny one taking the shape of a stone, looking for his lost toy on the ground, just beside the red butterfly. Get up dear, before any jungle giant treads on you!

Latest Posts:

Only 1% of people can find the hidden butterfly in the maple leaf in 7 seconds. Can you?

Optical Illusion: Only a genius can spot the hidden lion within 3 seconds. Can you?

Could You Find Them All? Be honest with your scores!

Congratulations! (Though we don’t trust you). If you somehow managed to look for all 12 pandas or were even close to 11, you really have strong attention skills.

You put immense attention to details and would hardly ever miss drawing important insights.

Move your head in a nod after affirming that your attention abilities must have always helped you bring out finer details that others miss to decipher.

If such is the case, then you could become a star in detail-oriented careers, like web development, executive assistants, mechanics, or even surgeons.

If you too have the ability to draw or paint such ambiguous pictures, or like working with images, you could also be someone great at having visual-spatial intelligence.

People rich in this type of intelligence turn out to be superb painters, illustrators, graphic designers, and photographers, as they are pros in perceiving and analyzing visual information around them with utmost accuracy. Bingo!