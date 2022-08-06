Only 1% of people can find the hidden butterfly in the maple leaf in 7 seconds. Can you?

Optical Illusion Test: In this tricky optical illusion, there is a hidden butterfly in the maple leaf. Only 1% of the people can spot the hidden butterfly within 7 seconds. Take the challenge now.

Optical Illusions are fascinating in the way they play with our minds. It has become a part of pop culture and is considered an excellent parameter to test one’s observation skills.

Do you have what it takes to be among the best?

Try out this optical illusion challenge and find out now.

Ready?

Let’s start.

Optical Illusion Test - Find Hidden Butterfly in 7 seconds

Look at this optical illusion picture that has captured the attention of netizens.

Image Credit: Bright Side

This optical illusion picture is shared by Bright Side and challenges viewers to identify the hidden butterfly in the pile of maple leaves.

In this image, you can see a pile of maple leaves scattered on the ground. It is the autumn season, and the leaves have turned orange.

A little butterfly is hiding somewhere on one of the leaves.

It is not visible at first glance as it has blended with the leaves, making it indistinguishable.

Only the most exceptional eyes can spot the hidden butterfly.

Latest Posts:

Optical Illusion: Only a genius can spot the hidden lion within 3 seconds. Can you?

Optical Illusion: You are a genius if you can spot the real owl in 5 seconds

Could you spot the hidden butterfly?

No?

Let us tell you that it is the same colour as some of the leaves.

Time is running out.

Could you spot it now?

Some of you might have spotted the butterfly.

Congratulations, you are among the best of the best.

We have one major hint for those who couldn’t spot it until now.

Hint:

The butterfly is not on the right side of the picture.

Now, look carefully at the picture again.

Not able to find it?

We understand that you want the solution now.

Scroll below for the solution.

We hope you loved this optical illusion test as much as we loved sharing it. Stay connected with us for more interesting stories and optical illusion tests.