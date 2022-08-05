Optical Illusion: You are a genius if you can spot the real owl in 5 seconds

Optical Illusion IQ Test: In this optical illusion image, an owl is hiding in plain sight along with stuffed owl toys. People with High intelligence can spot the owl in 5 seconds. Are you one of them?

Optical illusions are great at tricking our brains and are an excellent workout for our brain cells.

It helps in analysing how the human brain perceives various stimuli. Scientific studies suggest that the human brain can perceive things differently from different angles.

Optical Illusion Test - Spot the real owl in 5 seconds

Take a look at the picture below

Image Credit: SWNS

In this image, we can see various stuffed owl dolls neatly arranged in a rack. There is a real owl among these stuffed toys; you need to spot it in 5 seconds.

Did you spot the owl?

No?

Look carefully at the picture again; you can identify the bird.

We hope that some of you have already spotted the owl.

Congratulations, you have keen eyesight and a high level of intelligence.

Those who didn’t, we would like to say please don’t get disheartened. With practice, you can also improve your observation skills.

If you are looking for the real owl, scroll below for the solution.

The bird is a five-week-old spectacled owl enjoying his time with stuffed owl toys.

This fluff ball was bred at Scottish Owl Centre, West Lothian and has become popular with visitors there.

Spectacled owls are the biggest Owls found in Amazon Rainforest. Once they grow up they form a pattern around the face which make them look like they are wearing spectacles.

Hence, they are known as spectacled owls. Their numbers are declining, and there is a need to conserve them.

We hope you had a good experience in solving this optical illusion. Stay connected for more such optical illusions.