Bears Or Mountains? What You Spot First Tells If You Are Logical Or Intuitive!

Optical Illusion Test: There are people who like to submerge themselves in practical, logical, and mathematical concepts, and then there are people who zone out into the beautiful world of art.

What if we say that specific interpretations of a picture can give an insight into your personality, especially tell you whether you are logical or not?

Here you go! Have a look at the picture for 5 seconds and figure out what you see first.

Image Credit: Bright Side

If You Saw 3 Bears:

If you saw three gray bears, it may imply that you have an analytical mind. You analyze facts and figures well and possess a logical approach. You do not take actions on an impulse; rather prefer a step-by-step approach to things.

Moreover, you go by rules and regulations and prefer the conventional routes to lay a secure and solid foundation. When given a chance, you bring out the most logical arguments and details that probably others miss to catch.

When given a problem or a critical situation, you do not see a problem as a whole, but rather attempt to break the problem into separate concepts, thereby making the situation manageable.

You are an efficient problem solver, probably the best in the room. You have a piercing eye for details, as is evident by the fact that you could easily find the three gray bears in the picture.

Latest Post:

Optical Illusion: Can you spot the hidden frog in 5 seconds?

If You Saw The Snowy Mountains:

In case you saw the snowy mountains first, even if you later realized that there are three bears as well in the picture, you are an intuitive thinker.

You follow your inner voice and you rarely get disappointed by it. Your intuitive powers are your strongest weapon, even if you realize it or not. Even if people insist you go right, you would tread toward the left.

Your intuition is strong and often right. You may sometimes miss facts, but you rely on your past experiences to guide you ahead. Your strong gut instinct acts as a compass for you, helping you make firm decisions despite all adversities and oppositions.

Moreover, this trait of yours does not make you indecisive, instead, you are pretty efficient in your decision-making. You are intelligent enough to interpret patterns and styles of a particular situation, which means that you not only deal with the information at hand, you also try to think out of the box.

Why Optical Illusion Tests?

Psychologists all over the globe are fans of projective tests that, unlike those wordy questionnaires demanding one to think critically, do not prove to be a pain to the head.

Instead, they showcase ambiguous pictures to bring out the hidden aspects of one’s personality that are deeply rooted in the subconscious realm.

Similarly, optical illusion, too, sometimes attempts to pull out strands of personality traits of individuals that may be hidden from the awareness of the person himself. Such images are designed so as to deceive our brains.

This obliges the brain to not follow any logical rules of thinking, thereby allowing them to perceive the picture in freewill.

What you spot in such pictures first defines in what direction your brain thinks and sometimes, perhaps your innermost desires!