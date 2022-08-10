Optical Illusion: Do you see a beach scene? The end result will surprise you

Optical Illusion Picture: This viral optical illusion picture has left netizens perplexed and proves that whatever we see at first sight may not necessarily be true.

Optical illusions are known to trick our brains into thinking differently. In other words, we believe that we have seen something, but in reality, it doesn’t exist.

Today’s optical illusion challenge makes Internet users go crazy with its presentation.

Do you want to engage your brains and test your observation skills now?

Then, let’s get started.

Optical Illusion - Beach or Broken Car Door?

Take a look at the image below.

On the first look, you can see a beautiful picture of a beach on a stormy evening if you observe it once again. You will see something very different.

This picture was shared online on Twitter by a user named @nxyxm with the caption, “if you can see a beach, ocean sky, rocks and stars, then you are an artist.”

if you can see a beach, ocean sky, rocks and stars then you are an artist, But its not a painting its lower part of the car gate which needs to be repaired. pic.twitter.com/dCMC49PBQS — Nayem (@nxyxm) July 2, 2019

You will be surprised to know what it actually is

The image that you see is that of a broken car door which needs to be repaired.

It seems surprising, isn’t it?

You are not the only one who is having the same reaction. Many users have reacted the same way.

One user commented, "I only see the beach, sea, stars, clouds lol. I've looked at this for ages and can't see a car gate," wrote one person in response to the video. "First few looks were definitely a beach & even after reading it was a car door; it took several looks before seeing it,"

Another said,” I’ve looked at this picture every which way possible; the only thing I see is someone might be looking through a window at a beach. Maybe if we saw the whole picture of the car, then it’s possible we might get it."

The explanation for this optical illusion is that the sealing panel under the door is damaged, and the bend gives the illusion of waves on a beach on a stormy evening.

