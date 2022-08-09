Optical Illusion: Only 1% Of People Can Spot All The Nine Faces in 11 seconds. Can You?

Optical Illusion Test: Optical illusions are a great medium to test one’s observation skills. It is also helpful in improving your focus. In this optical illusion test, we are presenting you with a challenge to identify all nine faces within 11 seconds.

Only 1% of people were able to find all the nine faces within 11 seconds. Are you ready to test your observation skills now?

Great!

Then, let’s get started.

Optical Illusion - Can you spot all the nine faces in 11 seconds?

Take a look at the image below.

This is no ordinary image of trees that you are looking at. There are nine faces hidden in this image, and the challenge for you is to spot all the faces within 11 seconds.

Only a handful of people were able to achieve this feat.

Do you think you can better the record?

Your time starts now.

Two faces are immediately visible in this image, but finding all nine faces is tricky.

These faces are intricately concealed within this image, and only a keen observer can spot all of them.

How many did you spot till now?

Hurry up!

The clock is ticking.

Observe the image carefully. The faces are waiting to be identified.

We believe some of you might have spotted more than five faces till now.

If you are one of those who have spotted more than seven faces, you deserve applause.

Some of the faces are positioned in such a way that it is difficult to identify them.

Time is almost over.

Did you identify all the faces?

Those who could identify all the faces, keep up the excellent work. Your observation skills are of the highest quality.

For those who couldn’t, there is no need to worry. You will improve with time.

Looking for the solution, right?

Scroll below to see the solution.