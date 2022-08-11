Giraffe Head Or A Bird? This Optical Illusion Test Will Make You Doubt Your Eyesight!

Optical Illusion Test: People’s choices differ in many ways, but perhaps everyone unanimously likes optical illusions playing with the minds.

While some optical illusion tests test one’s intelligence, some others are designed to test personality traits.

However, there are some images that are so unusual yet creative that it blows our mind!

Today, we bring forward one such optical illusion image that is sure to blow your mind!

Optical Illusion - Giraffe Head or Bird?

Let’s come straight to the point: Can you spot two animals in this picture?

No, we are not kidding, and yes, you read it just right. There are two animal images in this picture.

The first animal is obviously the giraffe. It looks furious. Maybe he hasn’t had any delicious shrubs since morning.

Anyway, let’s find the other animal. Did you check the corners? Did you check the eyes of the giraffe? Did you zoom in on its nose?

Also Read:

Optical Illusion: Is it a real cat? This pixelated cat optical illusion will make you go crazy

Is Square A Darker In Colour Than Square B? This Optical Illusion Test Will Blow Your Mind!

Optical Illusion: Do you see a beach scene? The end result will surprise you

Optical Illusion: Only 1% Of People Can Spot All The Nine Faces in 11 seconds. Can You?

Well, if you did all these acts to find the second animal, we are sorry to tell you that you won’t find the second one this way.

The second animal is a bit mischievous and wants you to put in some extra work. Why don’t you turn your screen upside down?

Oh, there it is. The super-naughty bird!

The Design

Well, this smartly designed image wouldn’t give anyone the feel of a visual illusion at first glance. The giraffe image is so finely sketched on a burlap background that you just can’t forget to adore it.

Yet, no one can complain that the other animal was hard to find. One simply had to turn the device upside down. That’s when the smartness of the designer comes to light!

Unlike other optical illusion images that ask one to pay keen attention to details, this one simply demands you to step out of the usual norms. That’s the beauty of optical illusion images. Every optical illusion is unique in its own way and demands you to think differently.