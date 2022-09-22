FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2022: Host Nation, Teams, Players, Schedule, Matches, Results, and More.
FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2022: It is time for women football players to shine. The FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, which is held every two years, will begin its 7th edition in 2022. The U-17 football tournament debuted in 2008 in. The host for the 2022 season is none other than India.
Initially, the 2020 season was scheduled to take place in the country, but the global pandemic forced its cancellation. India is hosting its first-ever women’s football tournament and 2nd FIFA event.
Teams of Morocco and Tanzania are set to debut this season.
FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2022 Teams:
The teams are divided into 4 groups consisting of 4 teams each. There are 16 teams in total.
|
Group A
|
Group B
|
Group C
|
Group D
|
India
|
Germany
|
Spain
|
Japan
|
USA
|
Nigeria
|
Columbia
|
Tanzania
|
Morocco
|
Chile
|
Mexico
|
Canada
|
Brazil
|
New Zealand
|
China PR
|
France
FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2022 Match Schedule, Venue, and Timing:
Tuesday, October 11
Morocco vs Brazil
Kalinga Stadium – 4.30 PM IST
Chile vs New Zealand
Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium – 4.30 PM IST
Germany vs Nigeria
Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium – 8.00 PM IST
India vs USA
Kalinga Stadium – 8.00 PM IST
Wednesday, October 12
Canada vs France
Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium – 4.30 PM IST
Mexico vs China
DY Patil Stadium – 4.30 PM IST
Japan vs Tanzania
Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium – 8.00 PM IST
Spain vs Colombia
DY Patil Stadium – 8.00 PM IST
Friday, October 14
Brazil vs USA
Kalinga Stadium – 4.30 PM IST
New Zealand vs Nigeria
Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium – 4.30 PM IST
Germany vs Chile
Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium – 8.00 PM IST
India vs Morocco
Kalinga Stadium – 8.00 PM IST
Saturday, October 15
China vs Colombia
DY Patil Stadium – 4.30 PM IST
France vs Tanzania
Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium – 4.30 PM IST
Japan vs Canada
Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium – 8.00 PM IST
Spain vs Mexico
DY Patil Stadium – 8.00 PM IST
Monday, October 17
New Zealand vs Germany
Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium – 4.30 PM IST
Nigeria vs Chile
Kalinga Stadium – 4.30 PM IST
Brazil vs India
Kalinga Stadium – 8.00 PM IST
USA vs Morocco
Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium – 8.00 PM IST
Tuesday, October 18
China vs Spain
DY Patil Stadium - 4.30 PM IST
Colombia vs Mexico
Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium - 4.30 PM IST
France vs Japan
Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium - 8.00 PM IST
Tanzania vs Canada
DY Patil Stadium - 8.00 PM IST
Friday, October 21
Quarter-final 1
DY Patil Stadium - 4.30 PM IST
Quarter-final 2
DY Patil Stadium - 8.00 PM IST
Saturday, October 22
Quarter-final 3
Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium - 4.30 PM IST
Quarter-final 4
Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium - 8.00 PM IST
Wednesday, October 26
Semi-final 1
Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium - 4.30 PM IST
Semi-final 2
Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium - 8.00 PM IST
Sunday, October 30
Third place
DY Patil Stadium - 4.30 PM IST
Final
DY Patil Stadium - 8.00 PM IST
Bhaichung Bhutia, former captain of the Indian football team, on the importance of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup said, "I think the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup can create a lot of icons and awareness for girls like my daughters and others. But it is important that parents support their girl child to play sport because, in India, we get a lot of boys in academies, but very few girls participate in football. So, I think FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2022™ would encourage a lot of parents to allow their daughters to play football."