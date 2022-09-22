FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2022: Host Nation, Teams, Players, Schedule, Matches, Results, and More.

The FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup will kick off its 7th edition on October 11, 2022. The 2022 tournament is being hosted by India.
FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2022: It is time for women football players to shine. The FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, which is held every two years, will begin its 7th edition in 2022. The U-17 football tournament debuted in 2008 in. The host for the 2022 season is none other than India.

Initially, the 2020 season was scheduled to take place in the country, but the global pandemic forced its cancellation. India is hosting its first-ever women’s football tournament and 2nd FIFA event. 

Teams of Morocco and Tanzania are set to debut this season. 

FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2022 Teams:

The teams are divided into 4 groups consisting of 4 teams each. There are 16 teams in total. 

Group A

Group B

Group C

Group D

India

Germany

Spain

Japan

USA

Nigeria

Columbia

Tanzania 

Morocco

Chile

Mexico

Canada

Brazil

New Zealand

China PR

France

 

FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2022 Match Schedule, Venue, and Timing:

 

Tuesday, October 11

 

Morocco vs Brazil 

Kalinga Stadium – 4.30 PM IST

 

Chile vs New Zealand

Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium – 4.30 PM IST

 

Germany vs Nigeria

Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium – 8.00 PM IST

 

India vs USA

Kalinga Stadium – 8.00 PM IST

 

Wednesday, October 12

 

Canada vs France

Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium – 4.30 PM IST

 

Mexico vs China

DY Patil Stadium – 4.30 PM IST

 

Japan vs Tanzania

Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium – 8.00 PM IST

 

Spain vs Colombia

DY Patil Stadium – 8.00 PM IST

 

Friday, October 14

 

Brazil vs USA

Kalinga Stadium – 4.30 PM IST

 

New Zealand vs Nigeria

Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium – 4.30 PM IST

 

Germany vs Chile

Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium – 8.00 PM IST

 

India vs Morocco

Kalinga Stadium – 8.00 PM IST

 

Saturday, October 15

 

China vs Colombia

DY Patil Stadium – 4.30 PM IST

 

France vs Tanzania

Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium – 4.30 PM IST

 

Japan vs Canada

Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium – 8.00 PM IST

 

Spain vs Mexico

DY Patil Stadium – 8.00 PM IST

 

Monday, October 17

 

New Zealand vs Germany

Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium – 4.30 PM IST

 

Nigeria vs Chile

Kalinga Stadium – 4.30 PM IST

 

Brazil vs India

Kalinga Stadium – 8.00 PM IST

 

USA vs Morocco

Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium – 8.00 PM IST

 

Tuesday, October 18

 

China vs Spain

DY Patil Stadium - 4.30 PM IST

 

Colombia vs Mexico

Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium -  4.30 PM IST

 

France vs Japan

Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium - 8.00 PM IST

 

Tanzania vs Canada

DY Patil Stadium - 8.00 PM IST

 

Friday, October 21

 

Quarter-final 1

DY Patil Stadium - 4.30 PM IST

 

Quarter-final 2

DY Patil Stadium - 8.00 PM IST

 

Saturday, October 22

 

Quarter-final 3

Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium - 4.30 PM IST

 

Quarter-final 4

Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium - 8.00 PM IST

 

Wednesday, October 26

 

Semi-final 1

Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium - 4.30 PM IST

 

Semi-final 2

Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium - 8.00 PM IST

 

Sunday, October 30

 

Third place

DY Patil Stadium - 4.30 PM IST

 

Final

DY Patil Stadium - 8.00 PM IST

 

Bhaichung Bhutia, former captain of the Indian football team, on the importance of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup said, "I think the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup can create a lot of icons and awareness for girls like my daughters and others.  But it is important that parents support their girl child to play sport because, in India, we get a lot of boys in academies, but very few girls participate in football. So, I think FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2022™ would encourage a lot of parents to allow their daughters to play football."

 

FAQ

Which country won the most under-17 World Cup?

Team Nigeria has won most tournaments of the U-17 World Cup.

Who won the Under 17 World Cup 2022?

Spain is the defending champion of the U-17 Women's World Cup.

Which country will host the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup?

India is to host the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.
