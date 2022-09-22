FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2022: Host Nation, Teams, Players, Schedule, Matches, Results, and More.

FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2022: It is time for women football players to shine. The FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, which is held every two years, will begin its 7th edition in 2022. The U-17 football tournament debuted in 2008 in. The host for the 2022 season is none other than India.

Initially, the 2020 season was scheduled to take place in the country, but the global pandemic forced its cancellation. India is hosting its first-ever women’s football tournament and 2nd FIFA event.

Teams of Morocco and Tanzania are set to debut this season.

FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2022 Teams:

The teams are divided into 4 groups consisting of 4 teams each. There are 16 teams in total.

Group A Group B Group C Group D India Germany Spain Japan USA Nigeria Columbia Tanzania Morocco Chile Mexico Canada Brazil New Zealand China PR France

FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2022 Match Schedule, Venue, and Timing:

Tuesday, October 11

Morocco vs Brazil

Kalinga Stadium – 4.30 PM IST

Chile vs New Zealand

Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium – 4.30 PM IST

Germany vs Nigeria

Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium – 8.00 PM IST

India vs USA

Kalinga Stadium – 8.00 PM IST

Wednesday, October 12

Canada vs France

Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium – 4.30 PM IST

Mexico vs China

DY Patil Stadium – 4.30 PM IST

Japan vs Tanzania

Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium – 8.00 PM IST

Spain vs Colombia

DY Patil Stadium – 8.00 PM IST

Friday, October 14

Brazil vs USA

Kalinga Stadium – 4.30 PM IST

New Zealand vs Nigeria

Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium – 4.30 PM IST

Germany vs Chile

Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium – 8.00 PM IST

India vs Morocco

Kalinga Stadium – 8.00 PM IST

Saturday, October 15

China vs Colombia

DY Patil Stadium – 4.30 PM IST

France vs Tanzania

Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium – 4.30 PM IST

Japan vs Canada

Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium – 8.00 PM IST

Spain vs Mexico

DY Patil Stadium – 8.00 PM IST

Monday, October 17

New Zealand vs Germany

Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium – 4.30 PM IST

Nigeria vs Chile

Kalinga Stadium – 4.30 PM IST

Brazil vs India

Kalinga Stadium – 8.00 PM IST

USA vs Morocco

Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium – 8.00 PM IST

Tuesday, October 18

China vs Spain

DY Patil Stadium - 4.30 PM IST

Colombia vs Mexico

Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium - 4.30 PM IST

France vs Japan

Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium - 8.00 PM IST

Tanzania vs Canada

DY Patil Stadium - 8.00 PM IST

Friday, October 21

Quarter-final 1

DY Patil Stadium - 4.30 PM IST

Quarter-final 2

DY Patil Stadium - 8.00 PM IST

Saturday, October 22

Quarter-final 3

Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium - 4.30 PM IST

Quarter-final 4

Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium - 8.00 PM IST

Wednesday, October 26

Semi-final 1

Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium - 4.30 PM IST

Semi-final 2

Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium - 8.00 PM IST

Sunday, October 30

Third place

DY Patil Stadium - 4.30 PM IST

Final

DY Patil Stadium - 8.00 PM IST

Bhaichung Bhutia, former captain of the Indian football team, on the importance of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup said, "I think the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup can create a lot of icons and awareness for girls like my daughters and others. But it is important that parents support their girl child to play sport because, in India, we get a lot of boys in academies, but very few girls participate in football. So, I think FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2022™ would encourage a lot of parents to allow their daughters to play football."





