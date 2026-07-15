Spain reaches FIFA World Cup finals after defeating France 2-0 in Texas. The Luis de la Fuente’s team played a perfect game to stop France from reaching the finals for 3rd straight times.

Lamine Yamal just one day after turning 19 won a penalty that Mikel Oyazabal easily scored. And the second goal from Pedro Porro helped Spain to reach the World Cup 2026 final standings. This would be the second time that Spain would play the FIFA finals.

France vs Spain Semi Final Match Highlights

The match changed in the 22nd minute when Lamine Yamal won a penalty for Spain. Mikel Oyarzabal scored the spot kick past French goalkeeper Mike Maignan. This goal marked the 30th international score of Oyarzabal for his country.

France tried to attack through Kylian Mbappe but couldn’t break the Spanish defense.

Pedro Porro played a quick pass with Dani Olmo in the 58th minute. But he got the ball back and kicked it into the bottom corner of the net.