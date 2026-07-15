Spain Reaches FIFA World Cup Finals for 2nd Time after Dominant 2-0 Victory Over France
Spain reaches FIFA World Cup finals after a spectacular 2-0 victory against rivals France. Goals from Mikel Oyarzabal and Pedro Porro sealed the historic semi final win at Dallas Stadium, booking La Roja's spot in the ultimate football match.
Spain reaches FIFA World Cup finals after defeating France 2-0 in Texas. The Luis de la Fuente’s team played a perfect game to stop France from reaching the finals for 3rd straight times.
Lamine Yamal just one day after turning 19 won a penalty that Mikel Oyazabal easily scored. And the second goal from Pedro Porro helped Spain to reach the World Cup 2026 final standings. This would be the second time that Spain would play the FIFA finals.
France vs Spain Semi Final Match Highlights
The match changed in the 22nd minute when Lamine Yamal won a penalty for Spain. Mikel Oyarzabal scored the spot kick past French goalkeeper Mike Maignan. This goal marked the 30th international score of Oyarzabal for his country.
France tried to attack through Kylian Mbappe but couldn’t break the Spanish defense.
Pedro Porro played a quick pass with Dani Olmo in the 58th minute. But he got the ball back and kicked it into the bottom corner of the net.
France made late substitutions but could not score against Spanish goalkeeper Unai Simón. Spain kept a clean sheet until the final whistle to finish the game.
What is Next in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Standings?
The victory of Spain over France has changed the focus of global audience towards the final round of tournament. The official FIFA World Cup Standings confirm the finals will take place at the New York Jersey Stadium this coming Sunday
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Finals: Spain will take on the winner of the remaining semi final fixture between old rivals England and Argentina.
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Third-Place Playoff: France still has a chance at bronze this Saturday and Mbappe will get a final opportunity to secure the adidas Golden Boot.
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Historical Record: This marks Spain's second-ever appearance in a World Cup final following their iconic 2010 championship victory in South Africa.
2010 throwback ⏮️— FIFA (@FIFAcom) July 15, 2026
The last time Spain reached the @FIFAWorldCup final, they lifted the trophy for the first time in their history! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/fL5WJ2uV1x
The tournament now shifts to the highly anticipated second semi-final match. England faces historical rivals Argentina at the Atlanta Stadium on Wednesday evening.
This semi final result match directly impacts the Golden Boot individual scoring race. Kylian Mbappé currently sits tied at the top with 8 total tournament goals with Argentina’s Lionel Messi.
The upcoming England vs Argentina semi final game gives Messi a direct chance to take the solo lead. Mbappé can try to answer back during France's scheduled bronze medal game
La Roja enters the grand finale with immense momentum showing zero weaknesses across their backline. Football fans worldwide can track real time squad updates and official tournament news directly via the official fifa website.
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