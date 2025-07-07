Visual illusions have recently become a hot topic. These puzzles are designed in such a way that they manipulate our minds into thinking that there is no hidden object, animal or human in the image. In its essence, visual illusions are quirky images that challenge users to find a hidden object in that image.
At their core, visual illusion puzzles engage our visual attention. Scanning an image and meticulously analysing the visual trickery improves our observation skills.
This concentration trains our brains to filter out distractions and pinpoint details, a valuable ability that transcends the puzzle itself. That is why we bring you an amazing visual illusion challenge in which you have to spot a hidden odd number.
Wait! Wait! Don't jump to the image directly. To make this puzzle a bit harder, there is a time limit in which you must find the hidden odd number. You have to spot it in 5 seconds.
The benefits of visual illusion puzzles extend beyond simple fun. These puzzles can improve visual memory as we retain the image of the object/animal we're searching for. Additionally, they can enhance problem-solving skills as we employ strategic scanning techniques to navigate the image efficiently.
Do you have the skills of a true puzzle master? If yes, then dive into this puzzle and begin the search! All the best.
Visual Illusion: Find the Hidden Odd Number in 5 Seconds
Source: Mint
So, how is your search going on? Did you spot the hidden odd number already?
Here are some tips that will help you find the odd number:
Zoom in on the image
Turn off all the distractions around you
Shift your perspective
Were you able to spot the odd number?
Hurry up as the 5 seconds will be over soon!
3... 2... and 1!
Oh no, the time limit is now finished.
How close were you to spot the hidden odd number?
If you found it then congratulations, your visual skills have paid off quite well.
It is alright if you didn't find the hidden comb, sometimes even the true puzzle masters can have difficulty spotting the hidden animals/objects.
Don't give up! Just scroll back to the top and try to spot the odd number without any time limit.
Here is the solution to this visual illusion puzzle.
Find the Hidden Odd Number- Solution
Source: Mint
Wasn't this puzzle quite amazing? Keep trying your hands on these challenges and share them with your loved ones for an amazing leisure activity.
