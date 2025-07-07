Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Are You An Amazing Detective With High IQ? Find the Hidden Odd Number in 5 Seconds

Are you truly faster than the average mind? It’s time to put your observation skills and mental speed to the test. This optical number puzzle isn’t just a casual activity—it’s a challenge built for those with sharp eyes, quick thinking, and high-level focus. Somewhere in the pattern of nearly identical numbers, one odd number is hiding in plain sight. But there’s a catch: you only have 5 seconds to spot it. That’s right—no second chances, no zooming in, and no clues. Only those with strong pattern recognition and instant decision-making abilities will be able to find it in time. Think you can handle the pressure and beat the clock? 

Nikhil Batra
ByNikhil Batra
Jul 7, 2025, 19:46 IST
Find the Hidden Odd Number in 5 Seconds
Find the Hidden Odd Number in 5 Seconds

Visual illusions have recently become a hot topic. These puzzles are designed in such a way that they manipulate our minds into thinking that there is no hidden object, animal or human in the image. In its essence, visual illusions are quirky images that challenge users to find a hidden object in that image. 

At their core, visual illusion puzzles engage our visual attention. Scanning an image and meticulously analysing the visual trickery improves our observation skills.

This concentration trains our brains to filter out distractions and pinpoint details, a valuable ability that transcends the puzzle itself. That is why we bring you an amazing visual illusion challenge in which you have to spot a hidden odd number.

Wait! Wait! Don't jump to the image directly. To make this puzzle a bit harder, there is a time limit in which you must find the hidden odd number. You have to spot it in 5 seconds.

The benefits of visual illusion puzzles extend beyond simple fun. These puzzles can improve visual memory as we retain the image of the object/animal we're searching for. Additionally, they can enhance problem-solving skills as we employ strategic scanning techniques to navigate the image efficiently.

Do you have the skills of a true puzzle master? If yes, then dive into this puzzle and begin the search! All the best. 

Visual Illusion: Find the Hidden Odd Number in 5 Seconds

newnumber-puzzle

Source:  Mint

So, how is your search going on? Did you spot the hidden odd number already? 

Here are some tips that will help you find the odd number:

Zoom in on the image

Turn off all the distractions around you 

Shift your perspective

Were you able to spot the odd number? 

Hurry up as the 5 seconds will be over soon!

3... 2... and 1! 

Oh no, the time limit is now finished. 

How close were you to spot the hidden odd number? 

If you found it then congratulations, your visual skills have paid off quite well. 

It is alright if you didn't find the hidden comb, sometimes even the true puzzle masters can have difficulty spotting the hidden animals/objects. 

Don't give up! Just scroll back to the top and try to spot the odd number without any time limit. 

Here is the solution to this visual illusion puzzle. 

Find the Hidden Odd Number- Solution

newnumber-sol

Source: Mint

Wasn't this puzzle quite amazing? Keep trying your hands on these challenges and share them with your loved ones for an amazing leisure activity. 

Nikhil Batra
Nikhil Batra

Content Writer

Nikhil comes from a commerce background, but his love for writing led him on a different path. With more than two years of experience as a content writer, he aspires to breathe life into words. He completed his B.Com. from DU and finds joy in traveling and exploring new and hidden places. Do drop your feedback for him at nikhil.batra@jagrannewmedia.com and let him know if you love his work

