Optical illusion puzzles are fun and fascinating brain challenges that are designed to play tricks on your eyes as well as our minds. These puzzles are designed in such a way that makes you see things differently from how they actually are. Sometimes, you might see a shape that isn’t really there or miss something that’s right in front of you. This happens because of how our brain tries to make sense of what it sees based on patterns and past experiences. Optical illusions often use clever use of colours, lines, shadows, and angles to confuse your perception. Besides being a fun activity, solving these puzzles helps sharpen your observation skills, improve your attention to detail, and exercise your brain. People of all ages enjoy these challenges, whether they’re trying to find a hidden object, figure out what’s wrong in a picture, or solve a tricky visual riddle.

Today we bring you another challenging optical illusion that will make you scratch your head for the correct answer. Take a good look at the image below, you will witness a jungle scene with some tribal people, but looks can be quite deceiving. There is a word that is hiding in this image very cleverly and your challenge is to find the word. Wait! Wait! Before you dive into this puzzle and look for the answer, we have a twist for you that will make this puzzle a bit more exciting. You need to find the hidden word within a time limit of 7 seconds. Do you have the observation skills of Sherlock? If yes, then start your clocks and find the hidden word before 7 seconds finish!