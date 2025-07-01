Have you ever stared at an image and found yourself questioning what you see? Maybe it’s a shape that seems to move when it’s perfectly still or a picture that appears to hold two completely different objects, depending on how you look at it.

Welcome to the fascinating world of optical illusions which is a realm where perception and reality collide, bending the very way our brains interpret the world around us.

Optical illusions aren’t just visual tricks or brainteasers; they are windows into the complexity of human perception and the science of how our eyes and brains work together.

They play with colours, shapes, patterns, and light, creating visual puzzles that can amaze, confuse, and even inspire.

Today we bring you a horse themed puzzle that shows houses nestled on mountains. But, you need to look closely as there is a horse that is hiding cleverly in the scene.