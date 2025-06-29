Optical illusion puzzles are fun and fascinating brain challenges that are designed to play tricks on your eyes as well as our minds. These puzzles are designed in such a way that makes you see things differently from how they actually are. Sometimes, you might see a shape that isn’t really there or miss something that’s right in front of you. This happens because of how our brain tries to make sense of what it sees based on patterns and past experiences. Optical illusions often use clever use of colours, lines, shadows, and angles to confuse your perception. Besides being a fun activity, solving these puzzles helps sharpen your observation skills, improve your attention to detail, and exercise your brain. People of all ages enjoy these challenges, whether they’re trying to find a hidden object, figure out what’s wrong in a picture, or solve a tricky visual riddle.

Today we bring you another challenging optical illusion that will make you scratch your head for the correct answer. Take a good look at the image below, you will witness the word PEN written on a background but looks can be quite deceiving. There is an odd word that is hiding in this sequence very cleverly and your challenge is to find the odd word. Wait! Wait! Before you dive into this puzzle and look for the answer we have a twist for you that will make this puzzle a bit more exciting. You need to find the hidden odd word within a time limit of 9 seconds. Do you have the observation skills of Sherlock? If yes, then start your clocks and find the hidden odd word before 9 seconds finish! Optical Illusion: Find the Hidden Odd Word in 9 Seconds

Source: MINT So, how are you doing Sherlock? Did you find the hidden odd word that is hiding mischievously in this image? Come on, it is right in front of your eyes waiting for you. Here are some tips for you that will help you find the odd word: Zoom in on the image: The basic instinct to find a hidden object/animal in an image is to zoom in so that the elements can be clear. Shift Your Perspective: You can rotate the image in any direction and try to look for the word Hurry up! The time limit is about to be over soon! 3… 2… and 1! Oh no! The time limit has finished. So, did you spot the hidden odd word? If you did, congratulations Sherlock! Your observation skills have paid off quite well. If you weren’t able to find the hidden word then don’t worry just scroll back to the top and try to find the right answer.