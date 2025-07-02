Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Calling all Wimbledon superfans! This isn’t just another game or casual visual puzzle—it’s a real test of your mental sharpness and visual intelligence. While your love for tennis might make you cheer from the stands or stay glued to every Grand Slam match, this challenge is about how well your brain can detect the unseen. Somewhere in this seemingly ordinary image filled with apples, a tennis ball is carefully and cleverly hidden in plain sight. But here’s the twist: spotting it isn’t as easy as it sounds. According to puzzle enthusiasts and brain game experts, only individuals with a high IQ of 127 or more have been able to locate the hidden tennis ball without any clues or help.

ByNikhil Batra
Jul 2, 2025, 13:02 IST
Only Wimbledon Fans With High IQ Can Find the Hidden Tennis Ball

Optical illusions are a favourite among puzzle lovers. These fascinating images have the capability to engage the mind which makes it difficult to spot the hidden details or subtle anomalies within them.

The human brain is a remarkable organ that is capable of processing vast amounts of information in a split second.

However, when presented with a challenge like uncovering hidden elements in a complex scene, our brains can sometimes be deceived by their own speed and efficiency.

Here is an exciting challenge that will put your visual sharpness to the test and sharpen your observation skills!

In the image below, you’ll find a scene filled with apples. But here’s the twist: there is a tennis ball that is hiding in the scene, and it’s your job to find it.

Do you think you’ve got the observation skills? Well, we are here to add a twist to this challenge. You need to find the hidden tennis ball within 9 seconds. 

Can you take up this challenge now? Start the timer, focus in, and let the search begin. Good luck!

Optical Illusion: Find the Hidden Tennis Ball in 9 Seconds

tennisball-puzzle

Source: TOI

How’s the hunt going? Did you manage to spot the tennis ball?

The ticking clock adds an extra layer of excitement, doesn’t it? But don’t worry, if the pressure is getting to you, here are a few tricks to make things easier:

Eliminate distractions: Optical illusions demand full concentration. So, just silence your devices for a few moments and keep your complete focus on the image.

Zoom in: Another helpful tip that will help you to find the hidden element is to zoom in on different parts of the picture. Sometimes the smallest details can hide right in plain sight!

Now, hurry before time runs out...

Oh no! 9 seconds are up!

How close did you get? If you found the tennis ball then congratulations as your detective skills are on point!

If not, don’t be discouraged. Keep practising and you will definitely emerge as a true puzzle master

Ready to see the solution to this mind-boggling puzzle? Here it is!

Find the Hidden Tennis Ball in 9 Seconds- Solution

tennisball-sol

Source: TOI

Wasn’t this puzzle an amazing leisure activity away from your monotonous routine? Now, share this with your loved ones for an amazing time. 

