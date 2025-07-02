Optical illusions are a favourite among puzzle lovers. These fascinating images have the capability to engage the mind which makes it difficult to spot the hidden details or subtle anomalies within them.
The human brain is a remarkable organ that is capable of processing vast amounts of information in a split second.
However, when presented with a challenge like uncovering hidden elements in a complex scene, our brains can sometimes be deceived by their own speed and efficiency.
Here is an exciting challenge that will put your visual sharpness to the test and sharpen your observation skills!
In the image below, you’ll find a scene filled with apples. But here’s the twist: there is a tennis ball that is hiding in the scene, and it’s your job to find it.
Do you think you’ve got the observation skills? Well, we are here to add a twist to this challenge. You need to find the hidden tennis ball within 9 seconds.
Can you take up this challenge now? Start the timer, focus in, and let the search begin. Good luck!
Source: TOI
How’s the hunt going? Did you manage to spot the tennis ball?
The ticking clock adds an extra layer of excitement, doesn’t it? But don’t worry, if the pressure is getting to you, here are a few tricks to make things easier:
Eliminate distractions: Optical illusions demand full concentration. So, just silence your devices for a few moments and keep your complete focus on the image.
Zoom in: Another helpful tip that will help you to find the hidden element is to zoom in on different parts of the picture. Sometimes the smallest details can hide right in plain sight!
Now, hurry before time runs out...
Oh no! 9 seconds are up!
How close did you get? If you found the tennis ball then congratulations as your detective skills are on point!
If not, don’t be discouraged. Keep practising and you will definitely emerge as a true puzzle master
Ready to see the solution to this mind-boggling puzzle? Here it is!
Find the Hidden Tennis Ball in 9 Seconds- Solution
Source: TOI
Wasn’t this puzzle an amazing leisure activity away from your monotonous routine? Now, share this with your loved ones for an amazing time.
