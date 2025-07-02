Optical illusions are a favourite among puzzle lovers. These fascinating images have the capability to engage the mind which makes it difficult to spot the hidden details or subtle anomalies within them.

The human brain is a remarkable organ that is capable of processing vast amounts of information in a split second.

However, when presented with a challenge like uncovering hidden elements in a complex scene, our brains can sometimes be deceived by their own speed and efficiency.

Here is an exciting challenge that will put your visual sharpness to the test and sharpen your observation skills!

In the image below, you’ll find a scene filled with apples. But here’s the twist: there is a tennis ball that is hiding in the scene, and it’s your job to find it.

Do you think you’ve got the observation skills? Well, we are here to add a twist to this challenge. You need to find the hidden tennis ball within 9 seconds.