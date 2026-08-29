GK Quiz on National Sports Day 2026: How Well Do You Know India's Sporting History?

Every year India comes together to celebrate National Sports Day. Some people play sports while others cheer from their couch but how much do you actually know about India’s sporting history?

Whether you are a student who is preparing for your exams, a sports fan or someone who loves to know details about different sports in India, then this quiz is for you.

GK Quiz on National Sports Day

1. On which day is National Sports Day celebrated?

A) September 21

B) August 29

C) November 2

D) October 8

Answer: August 29

Explanation: This date is chosen to honour hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand. It is his birth anniversary.

2. In which year did India win its first Olympic gold medal in hockey?

A) 1981

B) 1928

C) 1936

D) 1953

Answer: 1928

Explanation: India won the first gold medal in hockey at the Amsterdam Olympics.