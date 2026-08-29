GK Quiz on National Sports Day 2026: How Well Do You Know India's Sporting History?
From sporting legends to famous records, test how well you know Indian sports with this National Sports Day 2026 quiz.
Every year India comes together to celebrate National Sports Day. Some people play sports while others cheer from their couch but how much do you actually know about India’s sporting history?
Whether you are a student who is preparing for your exams, a sports fan or someone who loves to know details about different sports in India, then this quiz is for you.
GK Quiz on National Sports Day
1. On which day is National Sports Day celebrated?
A) September 21
B) August 29
C) November 2
D) October 8
Answer: August 29
Explanation: This date is chosen to honour hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand. It is his birth anniversary.
2. In which year did India win its first Olympic gold medal in hockey?
A) 1981
B) 1928
C) 1936
D) 1953
Answer: 1928
Explanation: India won the first gold medal in hockey at the Amsterdam Olympics.
3. Which Indian athlete is also known as the Flying Sikh?
A) Milkha Singh
B) PT Usha
C) Abhinav Bindra
D) Dutee Chand
Answer: Milkha Singh
Explanation: He earned this title for his speed on the track in the 1950s and 60s.
4. Who was India's first individual Olympic gold medalist?
A) Neeraj Chopra
B) Abhinav Bindra
C) P.T. Usha
D) Murlikant Petkar
Answer: Abhinav Bindra
Explanation: He won a gold medal for India in shooting at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.
5. Which Indian cricketer has scored the most international centuries?
A) Virat Kohli
B) Virendra Sehwag
C) Sachin Tendulkar
D) Rohit Sharma
Answer: Sachin Tendulkar
Explanation: Sachin Tendulkar has scored a total of 100 centuries. He is often called the God of Cricket by fans across the world.
6. India won its first Cricket World Cup in 1983 under whose captaincy?
A) Kris Srikkanth
B) Kapil Dev
C) Balwinder Sandhu
D) Ravi Shastri
Answer: Kapil Dev
Explanation: He was the captain of the Indian team in 1983. The team defeated West Indies with 43 runs.
7. Which Indian athlete has won a gold medal in javelin throw at the Tokyo Olympics 2020?
A) Neeraj Chopra
B) Kamalpreet Kaur
C) Bajrang Punia
D) Shivpal Singh
Answer: Neeraj Chopra
Explanation: Neeraj became the first Indian to win an Olympic gold in athletics.
8. What is the highest sporting honour given to athletes in India?
A) Arjuna Award
B) Padma Shri
C) Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award
D) Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar
Answer: Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award
Explanation: This is India's top award for outstanding achievement in sports.
9. Who is India's first world chess champion?
A) Viswanathan Anand
B) R Praggnanandhaa
C) Arjun Erigaisi
D) Nihal Sarin
Answer: Viswanathan Anand
Explanation: He won his first World Chess Championship title in the year 2000.
10. Who became the first Indian to win two individual Olympic medals?
A) Sushil Kumar
B) KD Jadhav
C) Sakshi Malik
D) Geeta Phogat
Answer: Sushil Kumar
Explanation: He is a wrestler who won medals at the 2008 and 2012 Olympics.
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