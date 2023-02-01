GK Question and Answers on the Union Budget 2023

Union Budget 2023:The Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2023 in Parliament on February 1, 2023. Find out how much you know about the latest budget and its schemes. Take this quiz and find out about India’s new budget for the year 2023 and the decisions made for the welfare of its citizens.

This is Nirmala Sitharaman's 6th budget presentation and the last full-fledged Union Budget to be presented by the Modi Government.

The Lok Sabha Elections will be held in early 2024 and the interim budget will be presented next year.

Q1. Who presented the Union Budget 2023?

a.APJ Abdul Kalam

b.Nirmala Sitharaman

c.Manmohan Singh

d.Narendra Modi

Answer: b. Nirmala Sitharaman

Explanation: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2023, the fifth budget on February 01

Q2. The Budget 2023-24 adopts how many priorities?

a.7

b.6

c.2

d.1

Answer: a.7

Explanation: The Budget 2023-24 adopts the following seven priorities. They complement each other and act as the ‘Saptarishi’ guiding us through the Amrit Kaal. The priorities are, Inclusive Development, Reaching the Last Mile, Infrastructure and Investment, Unleashing the Potential, Green Growth, Youth Power, and Financial Sector.







Q3. Railways plan to refurbish more than 1,000 coaches of premier trains

a.1,000 coaches

b.5,000 coaches

c.10,000 coaches

d.100 coaches

Answer: a. 1,000 coaches

Explanation: Railways plan to refurbish more than 1,000 coaches of premier trains according to the Union Budget 2023.







Q4. How many teachers and support staff are to be recruited in the next 3 years, for 740 Eklavya Model Residential Schools?

a.As many as 38,000

b.As many as 50,000

c.As many as 10,000

d.As many as 40,000

Answer: a. As many as 38,000

Explanation: As many as 38,000 teachers and support staff are to be recruited in the next 3 years, for 740 Eklavya Model Residential Schools serving 3.5 lakh tribal students

Q5. By which year the government aims to produce 5 MMT of green hydrogen?

a.2050

b.2025

c.2030

d.2040

Answer: c. 2030

Explanation: By 2030, the govt aims to produce 5 MMT of green hydrogen. Recently launched National Green Hydrogen with an outlay of Rs 19,700 crore.

READ|Union Budget 2023: 6 Amazing Questions on Indian Budget You Never Knew

Budget 2023: What Is The New Expanded Scope Of Digilocker?

Q6. What will be the global Hub for Millets?

a.the Indian Institute of Millet Research in Gujarat

b.the Indian Institute of Millet Research in Assam

c.the Indian Institute of Millet Research in Delhi

d.the Indian Institute of Millet Research in Hyderabad

Answer: The Indian Institute of Millet Research in Hyderabad

Explanation: Now to make India a global hub for 'Shree Anna', the Indian Institute of Millet Research, Hyderabad will be supported as the Centre of Excellence for sharing best practices, research, and technologies at the international level.



Budget 2023: What is Mahila Samman Bachat Patra? Check Details





Q7. What is the New Scheme that focuses on the fishermen and fish vendors?

a.Green Growth

b.PM Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana

c.New sub-scheme of PM Matsya Sampada Yojana

d.Mahila Samman Bachat Patra

Answer. a. New sub-scheme of PM Matsya Sampada Yojana

Explanation: Fisheries: A new sub-scheme of PM Matsya Sampada Yojana with a targeted investment of 6,000 crores to further enable activities of fishermen, fish vendors, and micro & small enterprises, improve value chain efficiencies, and expand the market.

Q8. What is the new MSME scheme announced in the Union Budget 2023?

a.New sub-scheme of PM Matsya Sampada Yojana

b.Revamped credit guarantee scheme for MSMEs

c.PM Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana

d. Mahila Samman Bachat Patra

Answer: b.Revamped credit guarantee scheme for MSMEs

Explanation: Revamped credit guarantee scheme for MSMEs to take effect from 1st April 2023 through the infusion of Rs 9,000 crore in the corpus. This scheme would enable additional collateral-free guaranteed credit of Rs 2 lakh crore and also reduce the cost of the credit by about 1 percent.

Q9. Which Scheme that was announced in the Union Budget 2023 includes skilled people who are engaged in various traditional and skilled professions?

a.PM VIKAS (Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Kaushal Samman)

b.Revamped credit guarantee scheme for MSMEs

c.PM Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana

d. Mahila Samman Bachat Patra

Answer: a.PM VIKAS (Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Kaushal Samman)

Explanation: PM VIKAS (Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Kaushal Samman), which was announced in Budget 2023, will include skilled people who are engaged in various traditional and skilled professions.

Q10. Which was the first budget that was a digital one?

a.2023-24

b.2021-22

c.2002-03

d.2012-13

Answer: b. 2021-22

Explanation: The Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2021-22 in Parliament on February 1, 2021, which is the first budget of this new decade and also a digital one in the backdrop of the unprecedented COVID-19

READ|What is the difference between Interim Budget and Vote on Account?