GK Quiz On American Football (Questions and Answers)

Football is played all over the world, but, American Football is different from the Football played in several countries.

American Football is the most popular sport in the country. Its professional league, NFL (National Football League) is the most successful league in the history of sporting events.

If you are a fan of the game then you have to take this GK quiz on American football.

GK Quiz On American Football

1. What is the other name for American football?

Soccer Gridiron Baseball Rugby

2. When was the first NFL match broadcast?

1943 1939 1945 1936

3. When did the first Super Bowl happen?

1957 1965 1967 1948

4. Who is deemed the Father of American Football?

Tom Brady Walter Camp Walton Payton Emmitt Smith

5. How many points are given to a team for a ‘touchdown’?

3 2 6 10

6. When did the “Greatest Game Ever Played” take place?

1950 1954 1960 1958

7. How many players are present on the field during a conventional American Football match?

10 11 13 9

8. When was the first American Football game played (unofficially)?

1888 1869 1876 1834

9. What was NFL formerly known as?

National Football Group American Professional Football Association American Professional Football League None of the above

10. Who among the following was the first “professional” American football player?

Pudge Heffelfinger Pudge Littlefinger Pudge Browns Pudge Camp

GK Quiz On American Football Answers

1. Gridiron

Rugby and Football were combined into one in America, which borrowed elements from each. The new sport immediately surpassed both of them in popularity and was given the name "Gridiron football."

2. 1939

On October 22, 1939, the NFL match between the Brooklyn Dodgers and Philadelphia Eagles was broadcast on television for the first time.

3. 1967

The first Super Bowl took place on January 15, 1967, in Los Angeles, California.

4. Walter Camp

Walter Chauncey Camp is said to be the most influential person in the development of American football. He is known as the ‘Father of American football.’

5. 6

A touchdown is worth 6 points in an American football game. The winning player/team is also given a chance to win an extra one or two points through conversion.

6. 1958

On December 28, 1958, the NFL championship game played between the Baltimore Colts and the New York Giants came to be known as the “Greatest Game Ever Played,” as it was the first NFL game to be ruled off in Sudden Death Overtime.

7. 11

During a traditional American Football match, 11 players each from the two teams are allowed to be present on the field. The presence of more will result in a penalty.

8. 1869

On November 6, 1869, two collegiate teams, Rutgers and Princeton, played the first game of Football in America utilizing regulations derived from Association Football at the time.

9. American Professional Football Association

In the 1900s, the American Professional Football Association (APFA) was established. Two years later, in 1922, the APFA changed its name to NFL (National Football League).

10. Pudge Heffelfinger

Pudge Heffelfinger, a former Yale guard, accepted a hefty sum of money from the Allegheny Athletic Association to participate in a match against the Pittsburgh Athletic Club and became the first-ever professional football player and laid the foundation for the National Football League.

