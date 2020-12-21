GK Quiz on Static and Current events: 21st December 2020

Check your general knowledge by going through this current and static events quiz below. The questions are prepared, keeping in mind the specifications of various competitive exams like UPSC, SSC, Bank PO, NDA etc. Go ahead, take a look below to know if you are prepared enough for your exams. Also, find the explanations along with the answers below.

With respect to India’s Nuclear Doctrine select the correct statement out of the following

i) India has no first use policy of nuclear weapons

ii) Nuclear weapons would only be used to repress a nuclear attack in Indian territory or any part on Indian forces

Only i Only ii Both i and ii None of the above

Ans. c

Explanation: The nuclear strategy of India can be said to be retaliatory but not negative. It promotes the No First Use policy. The major aspect of the doctrine is that the 'Nuclear weapons would only be used to repress a nuclear attack in Indian territory or any part on Indian forces.'

When was the first nuclear explosion test carried out by India?

1976 1974 1977 1975

Ans. b

Explanation: The first nuclear programme of India was initiated by Homi J Bhabha in the late 1940s. It was from 1947 to 1974 that India worked towards a peaceful Nuclear programme. In 1974 India carried out its first-ever nuclear explosion test. Later from 1974 to 1998, India moved towards weaponization. Read more here

From the statements listed below, select the correct one:

i) 'Pagri Sambhal Jatta' was written by Banke Dayal against the British Government

ii) The song was used as an anthem against three British Laws- the Doab Bari Act, Punjab Land Colonisation Act and the Punjab Land Alienation Act.

Only i Only ii Both i and ii None of the above

Ans. c

Explanation: These lines are from a famous song 'Pagri Sambhal Jatta', written by Banke Dayal. On 3 March 1907, Banke Dayal (the editor of the Jang Sayal newspaper) sang the song for the first time at a peasants rally in Lyallpur (present-day Faisalabad, Pakistan). The song soon became an anthem against three British Laws, the Doab Bari Act, Punjab Land Colonisation Act and the Punjab Land Alienation Act. Read complete details here.

Which of the following statements regarding Tipu Sultan is true?

He was born on 20 November 1750 in Travancore He was the eldest son of Hyder Ali, the Sultan of Mysore Tipu Sultan murdered his father to become the Sultan of Mysore Hyder Ali was a military officer of the Kingdom of Travancore

Ans. b

Explanation: Tipu Sultan's father Hyder Ali was a military officer of the Kingdom of Mysore in South India who came to power in 1761 as the de facto ruler of Mysore. As the eldest son of Hyder Ali, the Sultan of Mysore, Tipu Sultan ascended the throne in 1782 after his father's death. Tipu Sultan was born on 20 November 1750 in Devanhalli, Karnataka.

With respect to One District One Product, ODOP, select the correct statement

i) The scheme has been recently launched by Uttarakhand Government for MSMEs

ii) This scheme would provide financial assistance of up to 90 per cent of the project cost by the Central Government

Only i Only ii Both i and ii None of the above

And d.

Explanation: The government of Uttar Pradesh has launched One District One Product scheme recently. This scheme would support the indigenous industries of handicrafts, processed foods, garments and other traditional products manufactured by local, micro, small and medium enterprises, MSME. This scheme would provide financial assistance of up to 90 per cent of the project cost. It will be provided by the state government. Also Read| One District One Product Scheme

Recently Sentinel 6 was launched to monitor oceans. Choose the countries in partnership from the options below who launched the satellite

Russia and France France and Japan Europe and the USA China and Korea

Ans. c

Explanation: The Jason Continuity of Service or Jason-CS mission is an international partnership between the United States and Europe on the Sentinel-6 satellite to monitor oceans. On 21 November 2020, Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich satellite, designed to monitor oceans was launched from the Vandenberg Air Force base in California aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. Read more about Sentinel 6 here.

Atmanirbhar Bharat 3.0 scheme was recently launched. Select the false statement out of the following:

i) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman launched a new scheme 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana' in Atmanirbhar Bharat 3.0 Yojana

ii) The tenor of additional credit under ECLGS 2.0 will be 10 years, including a one-year moratorium on principal repayment.

Only i Only ii Both i and ii None of the above

Ans. b.

Explanation: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman launched a new scheme 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana' to incentivise the creation of new employment opportunities during the COVID-19 recovery phase. The Finance Minister also launched ECLGS 2.0 for supporting stressed sectors and the tenor of additional credit under ECLGS 2.0 to be 5 years, including a one-year moratorium on principal repayment. The scheme will be available till March 31, 2021. Know what the scheme is here.

What is baking soda?

Sodium bicarbonate Sodium carbonate Sodium bicarbonate plus salts None of the above

Ans. a

Explanation: Baking soda is nothing but sodium bicarbonate, whose chemical formula is NaHCO3. It is an alkaline compound, which when combined with an acid, forms carbon dioxide.

What is Plasmodium Ovale Malaria?

i) It has been recently identified on a soldier in Kerala

ii) It is a blood disease caused by the plasmodium.

iii) It is transmitted to people through the bite of an infected Anopheles mosquito

Only i is correct Only i and ii are correct i, ii and iii are correct None are correct

Ans. c

Explanation: Plasmodium Ovale is an uncommon kind of malaria, recently identified in a soldier in Kerala. He is believed to have contracted it in Sudan during his posting, where Plasmodium Ovale is endemic. This is a fatal disease of the blood caused by the plasmodium parasite, transmitted to people through the bite of an infected Anopheles mosquito. Get to know all details here.

With respect to Great Bengal Famine 1770, find the correct statement:

It affected the areas of West Bengal that is Birbhum and Murshidabad only The cause of the Famine was the war The famine commenced in 1769 and continued for two consecutive seasons till 1773 100 million people died due to the famine

Ans. c

Explanation: The Great Bengal famine began in 1769 from a failed monsoon which continued for two consecutive seasons till 1773. During the full span of this famine, around 10 million died due to hunger. West Bengal (Birbhum and Murshidabad), Bihar (Tirhut, Champaran, and Bettiah), Odisha, and Bangladesh were the areas affected.

