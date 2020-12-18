GK Quiz on Static and Current Events: 18th December 2020

Answer the following questions to check your General Studies preparation for various competitive exams. These questions have been prepared, keeping in mind the various State and National level competitions.

With respect to international migrants day, consider the following statements.

i) It is celebrated on December 25 every year, the same day as Christmas

ii) This year’s theme is Re-imagining Human Mobility

Only i Only ii Both i and ii None of the above

Ans. b

Explanation: The theme of International Migrant Day 2020 is 'Reimagining Human Mobility'. It is observed on 18 December every year to raise awareness regarding the challenges and difficulties faced by migrants.

As per the United Nations, a migrant is anyone away from his/ her habitat. Which of the following are not considered by the UN in case of the migrant

Name of the person Whether or not the movement is voluntary or involuntary The country/ state he/she has moved into The previous location of the migrant

Ans. b.

Explanation: The UN does not consider if the person’s reasons for movement are voluntary or involuntary. As per UN Migration Agency (IOM), a migrant is any person who is moving or has moved across an international border or within a State away from his/her habitual place of residence, regardless of;

the person's legal status

whether or not the movement is voluntary or involuntary

what may be the causes for the movement are or

what may be the length of the stay is

Know more about the UN Migration policies here.

Which of the following statements is true for the National Commission for Minorities?

i) It is established under the National Commission for Minorities Act, 1992.

ii) The minorities in India include Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists, and Zoroastrians

Only i Only ii Both i and ii None

Ans. c

Explanation: The Union Government established the National Commission for Minorities (NCM) under the National Commission for Minorities Act, 1992. Initially, five religious communities have been notified as minority communities namely Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists, and Zoroastrians (Parsis). Know more here.

In India, which minority community was added last to the list?

Parsis Christians Buddhists Jains

And. d

Explanation: Initially, five religious communities have been notified as minority communities namely Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists, and Zoroastrians (Parsis). In 2014, Jains were also added in the list.

Where will the Asian Games 2030 be conducted?

Saudi Arabia Oman Qatar Dubai

Ans. c

Explanation: The Olympic Council of Asia announced on December 16, 2020, that Doha, the Capital of Qatar, will be hosting the 2030 Asian Games while the 2034 edition of the games will be hosted by Riyadh, Capital of Saudi Arabia. Click here to read more

Consider the following with respect to Young Champions of the Earth awards

i) This is awarded by UNEP to 10 young entrepreneurs of the world working towards a better environment

ii) The entrepreneurs have to be under the age of 28 to qualify for this category of awards by UNEP

Which of the above statement is true?

Only i Only ii Both i and ii None of the above

Ans d.

Explanation: The Young Champions of the Earth Prize by UNEP is awarded every year to 7 entrepreneurs who are under 30 and have bold ideas for sustainable environmental change. It is awarded every year to 7 entrepreneurs who are under 30 and have bold ideas for sustainable environmental change.

7. Which of the statement about DRDO is false?

i) DRDO's establishment happened in 1958 when Technical Development Establishment of the Indian Army and DTDP were combined with DSO.

ii) DRDO is the sole creator of India’s biggest missile BrahMos

Only i Only ii Both i and ii None

Ans. b

Explanation: DRDO's establishment happened in 1958 when Technical Development Establishment (TDEs) of the Indian Army and the Directorate of Technical Development & Production (DTDP) were combined with the Defence Science Organisation (DSO). DRDO in collaboration with Federal State Unitary Enterprise NPO Mashinostroyenia (NPOM) of Russia under BrahMos Aerospace. Know more here

Match the International Organizations with their headquarters. Answer the correctly matched organization

a United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Washington DC, USA b United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) Nairobi, Kenya c World Food Programme (WFP) New York City, USA d United Nations Human Settlement Programme (UN-Habitat) West Indies

Ans. b

Explanation: The correct match is as follows:

a United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) NewYork City, USA b United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) Nairobi, Kenya c World Food Programme (WFP) Rome, Italy d United Nations Human Settlement Programme (UN-Habitat) Nairobi, Kenya

What is DNA made of?

Ribonucleic acid Nucleotide Hydrogen and phosphorus RNA

Ans. b

Explanation: DNA is composed of two polynucleotide chains coiling around each other to form a double helix. These carry genetic instructions for the development, functioning, growth and reproduction of all known organisms. Know more

In context to deep-sea mining which of the following statement is true?

i) It is a process to retrieve mineral deposits and observe unknown marine animals from the deep-sea.

ii) Deep-sea is the area of the ocean below 200 m

Only i Only ii Both i and ii None

Ans: b

Explanation: Deep-sea mining is the process to retrieve mineral deposits from the deep-sea. Deep-sea is the area of the ocean below 200 m, covering around 65% surface of the Earth.

