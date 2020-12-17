GK Quiz on Static and Current events: 17th December 2020

Answer the following questions related to current and static events. Check your knowledge and also find the explanation of the questions below.

1) Where is the Pangong Tso lake situated?

Jammu Ladakh Himachal Pradesh Sikkim

Ans (b)

Explanation: Pangong Tso lake is located in Ladakh. One-third of the lake is located in India and two-third is located in China. This lake has for a long time been a point of contention between the two countries and the LAC passes through it. Read more here.

2) Which of the following statements about LAC are true?

I) LAC is divided into three sectors viz western, middle and eastern sectors

II) LAC does not pass through Pangong Tso lake as it is a water body

Only I is true Only II is true Both I and II are true Both I and II are false

Ans (a)

Explanation: The disputed boundary between India and China is known as the Line of Actual Control (LAC). It has been divided into three sectors viz western, middle and eastern sectors. The LAC mostly passes on the land, but Pangong Tso is a unique case where it passes through the water as well.

3) Which of the following is true about Natural Gas?

I) Natural gas is a mixture of gases which not rich in hydrocarbons.

II) Natural gas is the cleanest source of energy found inside the earth’s crust

Only I Only II Both I and II None of the above

Ans (b)

Explanation: Natural Gas is the cleanest fossil fuel which is a mixture of gases rich in hydrocarbons. All these gases, including methane, nitrogen, carbon dioxide etc which are naturally found in the atmosphere. Natural gas reserves are deep inside the earth near other solid & liquid hydrocarbons beds like coal and crude oil.

4) Which of the following gas pipelines has been recently launched by GOI?

i) Jagdishpur Haldia/Bokaro- Dhamra Pipeline Project

ii) Ennore Thiruvallur Bangalore Nagapattinum Madurai Tuticorin Natural Gas Pipeline

Only i Both i and ii Only ii None of the above

Ans (b)

Explanation: Recently new pipeline projects have been introduced by the government including Jagdishpur Haldia/Bokaro- Dhamra Pipeline Project managed by GAIL and Ennore Thiruvallur Bangalore Nagapattinum Madurai Tuticorin Natural Gas Pipeline managed by IOCL. Know more here

5) The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 include the following provisions:

i) The minimum period of the farming agreement shall be for one crop season or one production cycle of livestock.

ii) The maximum period of the farming agreement shall be three years.

Only i is valid Only ii is valid None of the above is valid Both i and ii are valid

Ans (a)

Explanation: The Act provides for a farming agreement between a farmer and a buyer prior to the production or rearing of any farm produce. The minimum period of the farming agreement would be only for one crop season or one production cycle of livestock while the maximum period of the agreement would be five years. The act also states that if the production cycle of any farming produce is longer and may go beyond five years, the maximum period of farming agreement may be mutually decided by the farmer and the buyer and explicitly mentioned in the farming agreement. Read More here

6) Which of the following countries is not a part of the G7 group?

UK France China Japan

Ans. (C)

Explanation: G7 was one of the first political and economic group. The 7 countries that are included in it are Canada, USA, UK, France, Germany, Italy and Japan.

7) Which of the following is true about D10 Group?

It is the brainchild of USA D10 stands for 10 third world democracies All BRICS nations are a part of the group The group includes Australia and South Korea

Ans (d)

Explanation: Britain has proposed a ‘D10’ club of democratic partners that groups the G7 nations with Australia and the Asian technology leaders South Korea and India. Know more about G7 here.

8) With respect to Human Development Index identify the true statement?

It is released by WHO The index is a measure of a nation’s health, standards of living, and education India has ranked 132 in HDI 2020 Denmark has ranked 1 in the index this year

Ans. (b)

Explanation: As per the United Nations Development Programme, UNDP, India has been ranked at 131 among 189 countries in Human Development Index 2020. The index is a measure of a nation’s health, standards of living, and education. The Human Development Index has been topped by Norway, followed by Ireland, Switzerland, Hongkong, and Iceland.

9) The latest railway link between India and Bangladesh that has been active is

Chilahati-Haldibari railway link Petrapole-Benapole Gede-Darshana Radhikapur-Birol

Ans (a) On December 17, 2020, Prime minister Narendra Modi and Sheikh Hasina, the PM of Bangladesh inaugurated the Chilahati- Haldibari railway link. The rail link of Haldibari and Chailhati was part of the Broad Gauge main route from Kolkata to Siliguri. It was after the war of 1965, that the railway links were cut off effectively. Read more here.

10) Considering Public Health Surveillance in India: Vision 2035 find out the correct statement

i) Vision 2035 has been launched by NITI Ayog ii) This vision would work by integrating the three-tiered public health system into Ayushman Bharat.

Only i is correct Only ii is correct Both i and ii are correct None of the above

Ans. (c)

Explanation: As per NITI Ayog, “India’s Public Health Surveillance by 2035” is a continuation of the work on Health Systems Strengthening. It contributes by suggesting mainstreaming of surveillance by making individual electronic health records the basis for surveillance. The white paper defines India’s vision for public health surveillance by integrating the three-tiered public health system into Ayushman Bharat.

Read more about Public Health Surveillance here.