GK Quiz on the Union Cabinet of India 2026

Have you ever thought of who takes those decisions that make our country function properly on a day-to-day basis? The Union Cabinet of India comprises key leaders headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the year 2026. Every member of the cabinet has an extremely important post referred to as a portfolio, whereby they manage a particular sector such as budgeting, road repairs, or securing our borders. It is so useful to know who does what in order to get good grades in your exams and increase your general knowledge. Do you have any idea which minister heads the key ministries of our country? Can you pass this test with flying colours? Let's find out! What is the Union Cabinet and How Does it Work? As we proceed with our quiz, you must understand exactly what is meant by the term Union Cabinet. The word is very complex in meaning; however, you will find out that it is pretty easy to understand!

Consider the example of your school. Your school has a Principal who controls the activities of the entire school, right? But the Principal can't do everything. Hence, there is a sports teacher to teach physical education, an English teacher to teach language subjects, and a science teacher for science and experiments. The Union Cabinet operates just like this for our country: Prime Minister: The Prime Minister of India is like the Principal of India. His job is to guide other ministers and make sure all the teams are working well.

Cabinet Ministers: They are the senior-most leaders appointed by the President on the advice of the Prime Minister. Every minister is given a particular responsibility known as his Ministry or Portfolio.

Ministers of State (MoS): These are junior ministers who work with the Cabinet Ministers in managing important departments.

The size of the Union Council of Ministers can never be more than 15% of the total strength of the Lok Sabha! Key Roles in the Union Cabinet 2026 Here is a snapshot of some of the important leaders who take significant decisions for the nation in the year 2026: Ministry of Defence: This Ministry, led by Shri Rajnath Singh, is responsible for our armed forces of the Army, Navy, and Air Force for the security of the national boundaries of the nation.

Ministry of Home Affairs: This Ministry, led by Shri Amit Shah, is responsible for the internal security and police services of the nation.

Ministry of Finance: The responsibility of looking after the finances of the nation lies with Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman.

Ministry of External Affairs: This Ministry is managed by Dr S. Jaishankar, which includes relations with other nations across the world.

Now you know about the functioning of the cabinet; here are some general knowledge questions for you! GK Quiz on the Union Cabinet of India 2026 Q1. Who serves as the Minister of Defence in the Union Cabinet of India in 2026? a) Shri Amit Shah b) Shri Rajnath Singh c) Shri Nitin Gadkari Ans.: b) Shri Rajnath Singh Explanation: Rajnath Singh is the Defence Minister of India. The primary role of the minister is to manage the Indian Armed Forces that consist of the army, navy, and air force of the country and ensure that our country’s boundaries are safe. Q2. Which cabinet minister is responsible for managing the Ministry of Finance and Corporate Affairs? a) Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman b) Shri Piyush Goyal c) Shri Dharmendra Pradhan Ans.: a) Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman Explanation: Nirmala Sitharaman is responsible for the Ministry of Finance. She formulates the annual budget of India and ensures that public funds are used efficiently for the development of educational institutions, roads, and hospitals.

Q3. Who handles the Ministry of External Affairs, representing India in international meetings across the world? a) Shri Hardeep Singh Puri b) Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar c) Shri Manohar Lal Khattar Ans.: b) Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar Explanation: Mr S. Jaishankar is the External Affairs Minister of India. He is a retired diplomat who talks to world leaders, maintains good diplomatic ties with other countries, and represents India in international forums such as the UN and G20. Q4. Who holds the portfolio for the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, famous for building long motorways across India? a) Shri Nitin Gadkari b) Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan c) Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia Ans.: a) Shri Nitin Gadkari Explanation: Shri Nitin Gadkari is the Minister of Road Transport and Highways. Shri Nitin Gadkari has led India to build miles and miles of super highways and motorways which link cities and have made life easier for all of us.

Q5. Which leader holds the dual portfolios of the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare as well as Rural Development? a) Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda b) Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan c) Shri Chirag Paswan Ans.: b) Shivraj Singh Chouhan Explanation: Agriculture and farmers' welfare, as well as the Ministry of Rural Development, are managed by Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The activities he undertakes include ensuring that farmers have quality seeds and good prices for their crops and building better roads and housing facilities in villages. Q6. Who is the Minister of Railways as well as Information & Broadcasting and Electronics & IT in the Union Cabinet? a) Shri Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu b) Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw c) Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Ans.: b) Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw Explanation: Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw holds responsibility for a number of major ministries, such as Indian Railways, Information and Broadcasting, and Electronics and IT. He is responsible for making railway services technologically advanced by developing projects such as Vande Bharat trains.