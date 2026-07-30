GK Quiz on Tsunami and Earthquakes in Japan

Indeed, Japan is one of the most active countries regarding earthquakes and has many of them every year! Since this island country lies at the junction point of several huge oceanic plates, it frequently experiences strong earthquakes and huge ocean waves, which are called tsunamis. One of the recent examples of such disasters is the powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 7.6 on the Noto Peninsula of Ishikawa Prefecture on January 1st, 2024. Understanding how it happens is crucial not only from a scientific but also a safety perspective! Think you know how it all happens and can pass the quiz with flying colours? Here it comes! Why Does Japan Experience So Many Earthquakes and Tsunamis? Now that we have introduced some of the major earthquake facts of Japan, we can move ahead to some trivia without getting into much detail about the scientific explanation of the reason behind earthquakes in Japan.

The Pacific "Ring of Fire" Think of the surface of the Earth as a cracked eggshell. The huge broken pieces of it are called tectonic plates, which keep on moving at a very slow pace. The position of Japan is in the region in the Pacific Ocean, which is called the Ring of Fire. Four huge tectonic plates, the Pacific, Philippine Sea, Eurasian, and North American, collide into each other in this region. When the two huge tectonic plates come in contact with each other, energy is created between them, similar to stretching a rubber band. And when the two tectonic plates finally slip past each other, then the stored energy is suddenly released, resulting in an earthquake! How Does an Earthquake Create a Tsunami? Not all earthquakes result in tsunamis! Tsunamis occur when a strong earthquake is experienced deep underneath the seabed.

With the sudden uplifting or downward movement of the seabed during the occurrence of an earthquake, there arises a displacement of billions of gallons of water in the sea above it. With the force created by the movement of the seabed, gigantic waves form and travel across the ocean with a speed similar to that of a jet aeroplane! As the waves move towards the shores, their speed reduces, but their height increases. GK Quiz on Tsunamis and Earthquakes in Japan With Japan experiencing such natural occurrences for many centuries, the country has built seawalls, early warning systems, and quake-resistant buildings to protect its people. Now, let us put your knowledge of these amazing planetary happenings to the test! Q1. What is the name of the horseshoe-shaped region in the Pacific Ocean where Japan is located, famous for most of the world's quakes and volcanoes?

a) Ring of Fire b) Ocean of Storms c) Seismic Belt Ans.: a) Ring of Fire Explanation: The Pacific "Ring of Fire" is a massive 40,000-kilometre zone where several tectonic plates meet. Because these giant plates are constantly grinding against each other, nearly 90% of the world's earthquakes happen inside this famous region! Q2. On January 1, 2024, a major 7.6 magnitude earthquake hit which region in Japan, causing buildings to collapse and triggering tsunami warnings? a) Tokyo Bay b) Noto Peninsula c) Okinawa Island Ans.: b) Noto Peninsula Explanation: On New Year's Day in 2024, a strong magnitude 7.6 earthquake struck the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture, Japan. It caused severe ground shaking, landslides, and triggered immediate tsunami warnings along the Sea of Japan coast. Q3. What actually causes a tsunami to form in the ocean?

a) Strong surface winds from a storm b) Undersea earthquakes or volcanic eruptions pushing water up c) High tides caused by the moon Ans.: b) Undersea earthquakes or volcanic eruptions pushing water up Explanation: Tsunamis are not regular waves created due to the weather and winds. Tsunamis are formed when there is a sudden change in the earth beneath the ocean, which causes an uplift in the water level. Q4. Which historic 9.0 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Honshu on March 11, 2011, triggering a massive tsunami? a) Great East Japan Earthquake b) Great Hanshin Earthquake c) Tokyo Plain Earthquake Ans.: a) Great East Japan Earthquake Explanation: The Great East Japan Earthquake, which happened in 2011, was a huge 9.0-magnitude earthquake. This earthquake is the most powerful to have hit Japan up till now. It produced tsunami waves as high as 30 meters in height in some coastal areas.

Q5. What specialised scientific instrument do scientists use to detect and measure the strength of ground vibrations during an earthquake? a) Thermometer b) Seismograph c) Barometer Ans.: b) Seismograph Explanation: The seismograph is a very sensitive device that operates from the surface of the Earth. Whenever there is an earthquake, the massive base of the device trembles but the pen does not move at all, drawing an irregular graph known as the seismogram. Q6. What is the name of Japan's special seismic intensity scale that measures how strong shaking feels at a specific local location? a) Richter Scale b) Shindo Scale c) Beaufort Scale Ans.: b) Shindo Scale Explanation: While the magnitude scale indicates the amount of energy released by the earthquake at the source of the event, the Japanese have developed their own scale known as the Shindo scale, which means “degree of shaking". It quantifies the actual intensity of shaking at a certain point based on a scale from 0 to 7.