Google Doodle honours Czech Chemist Otto Wichterle- Check Dos and Don'ts of wearing contact lenses

Google Doodle is honouring the famous Czech Chemist Otto Wichterle on his 108th birth anniversary today on October 27, 2021. He is the brains behind Soft Contact Lenses as we know today. In the doodle, one can see the scientist holding a lens on his finger with a magnified eye-like object in one of the 'o's of Google written above.

In the article below, let us know the benefits of wearing a contact lens and the mistakes to avoid. Here are some Dos and Don'ts of wearing contact lenses.

Google Doodle: About Otto Wichterle

Otto Wichterle was born on October 27 in 1913 in Prostjov, the Czech Republic which was called Austria-Hungary back then. He had an interest in science since a very young age Wichterle earned his doctorate in organic chemistry in 1936 from the Prague Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT). He taught as a professor at the same University during the 1950s while developing an absorbent and transparent gel for eye implants. After facing tremendous political turmoil and disturbances, in 1961, Wichterle produced the first soft contact lenses using a DIY apparatus made of:

Child’s erector set, A battery of a bicycle light A phonograph motor Homemade glass tubing and moulds

Do's and Don'ts of wearing Contact Lenses:

Here are some common mistakes to avoid while wearing contact lenses

Contact Lenses: Do's

Always handle your contact lenses with washed hands. The hands must be germ-free at all times when you touch your lenses. Clean your lens case every week at least to be clear of any moulds settling in the lenses. The lens case must be cleaned by pouring out all of the lens solutions from the case and cleaning it using a finger and fresh lens solution. Use fresh contact lens solution every time you place your lens back into the case. Replace your contact lenses timely without trying to overwear them to avoid infection.

Contact lenses: Don’ts

Don't overwear your contact lenses at all. This may be highly dangerous to your eyes. Don't buy contact lenses without a prescription from a doctor. Since there are various categories of contact lenses, consulting a doctor before wearing them is essential. Try not to sleep in your contact lenses as it increases the risk of infection ten times. Sleeping in them also dries out the eye which is not recommended Don't bathe or swim using contacts as water has many microorganisms that can react with the lens to develop various medical conditions. Never handle your lenses with dirty hands or top your lens solution without discarding the previous fluid. Also one must not clean their contact lenses daily. It is not recommended.

Hope these instructions are valuable and helpful to the new contact lens wearers.

