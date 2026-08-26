India is one of the largest economies of the world. And its growth primarily comes from agricultre sector with over 45% of its workforce employed in the farming fields as per the Ministry of Agriculture reports.

Farming is responsible for economic development in villages, not only in India but in any country, and the crop cycle determines the cultural calendar of that region.

Farming societies in India celebrate harvest festivals every year to thank nature for its good production and pray for it.

This practice of thanking nature takes place from northern regions which primarily grow wheat to southern parts where rice is a major crop.

This article today will walk you through how many harvest festivals are celebrated in India to improve your understanding of Indian Geography and cultural diversity.