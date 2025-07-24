What is the Higher Education Commission of India Bill and How is it Different from UGC?

The Lok Sabha was notified that the Ministry of Education is currently working on a bill to create a Higher Education Commission of India (HECI), which will serve as a single higher education regulatory agency.

Sukanta Majumdar, the Union Minister of State for Education, provided the details in a written response to a question.

What is HECI?

By introducing the Higher Education Commission of India (Repeal of University Grants Commission Act) Bill 2018, the Union government intends to revoke the UGC Act and establish the Higher Education Commission of India (HECI).

India's new highest authority for regulating universities and higher education will be HECI.

HECI will concentrate on raising academic standards and enhancing the caliber of higher education.

HECI will be Replacing…

Proposed in the new NEP, the HECI aims to replace the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE), the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), and the University Grants Commission (UGC).