What is the Higher Education Commission of India Bill and How is it Different from UGC?

The Lok Sabha was notified that the Ministry of Education is currently working on a bill to create a Higher Education Commission of India (HECI), which will serve as a single higher education regulatory agency.
Sukanta Majumdar, the Union Minister of State for Education, provided the details in a written response to a question.
What is HECI?
By introducing the Higher Education Commission of India (Repeal of University Grants Commission Act) Bill 2018, the Union government intends to revoke the UGC Act and establish the Higher Education Commission of India (HECI).
India's new highest authority for regulating universities and higher education will be HECI.
HECI will concentrate on raising academic standards and enhancing the caliber of higher education.
HECI will be Replacing…
Proposed in the new NEP, the HECI aims to replace the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE), the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), and the University Grants Commission (UGC).
NCTE (National Council for Teacher Education): Regulates teacher education.
AICTE (All India Council for Technical Education): In charge of technical education.
UGC (University Grants Commission): In charge of non-technical higher education.
Why are these Bodies getting Replaced?
Several committees and their findings have criticized the UGC and its regulatory framework for its restrictive procedures.
A single education regulator has been suggested by a number of committees, including the Hari Gautam committee, the National Knowledge Commission, and the Yash Pal committee, in an effort to remove bureaucracy and sluggishness in higher education.
UGC continued to be too busy giving money to institutes to focus on coaching them, choosing which research to do, etc.
Aim of forming HECI
For improved management of the higher education industry.
For encouraging the uniform development of the quality of education in higher educational institutions.
To guarantee that there is no further meddling in the administration of educational establishments.
New Education Policy Relation with HECI
According to Majumdar, the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 aims to establish a "light but tight" regulatory framework that will guarantee the educational system's integrity, transparency, and resource efficiency through audit and public disclosure while promoting creativity and unconventional ideas through autonomy, good governance, and empowerment.
The Higher Education Commission of India (HECI) will be established as an umbrella organization with separate verticals to carry out specific tasks like funding, accreditation, regulation, and academic standard-setting, according to NEP 2020. The ministry is currently working on an HECI law in light of the aforementioned NEP 2020 strategy.
