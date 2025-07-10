Top 10 Richest Indians in US: Check Net Worth and Company

Explainer

Across the US, Indian-American businesspeople are having incredible success in a variety of industries. According to projections, by the end of 2025, at least ten Indian-born people will be on the Forbes 400 list, demonstrating their enormous influence on the corporate world. The wealthiest Indians in the United States have amassed their wealth working in a variety of fields, such as artificial intelligence, software development, home goods, cybersecurity, venture capital, and aviation. Jay Chaudhry Net Worth: $9 Billion Jay, who is ranked 89th on the list of the wealthiest Americans, is the founder and CEO of the cybersecurity firm Zscaler. He is the wealthiest Indian-American listed. Vinod Khosla Net Worth: $6.5 Billion Vinod Khosla, the head of Khosla Ventures and a co-founder of Sun Microsystems, is worth $161 million. Additionally, he makes large financial investments in robotics and biotechnology, which foster innovation in all sectors of the economy.

Romesh T. Wadhwani Net Worth: $5.1 Billion Romesh founded Symphony Technology Group and serves as an executive at SymphonyAI. He works in philanthropy, enterprise software, and artificial intelligence. He is listed as the 215th richest person in America. Top 10 Richest Indians in US Here's a list of wealthy Indian-Americans, their net worth, and the companies they are associated with: Name Wealth Company/Association Jay Chaudhry $9 Billion Zscaler (cybersecurity company) Vinod Khosla $6.5 Billion Sun Microsystems (co-founder), Khosla Ventures (head) Romesh T. Wadhwani $5.1 Billion SymphonyAI (executive), Symphony Technology Group (founder) Rakesh Gangwal $4 Billion IndiGo Airlines (co-founder) Niraj Shah $2.8 Billion Wayfair (co-founder and CEO) Aneel Bhusri $2.3 Billion Workday (co-founder and former CEO) Kavitark Ram Shriram $2.3 Billion Early Google investor, Sherpalo Ventures (founder) Brian Sheth $2.2 Billion Vista Equity (former private equity leader) Jayshree Ullal $1.43 Billion Arista Networks (CEO) Bharat Desai $1.27 Billion Syntel (co-founder)

Rakesh Gangwal Net Worth: $4 Billion Among Indian Americans, Rakesh is the fourth richest Indian. He is a co-founder of IndiGo Airlines, one of the top airlines in the sector. His net worth surpasses $4 billion as a businessman who operates in the US and Indian aviation industry. Niraj Shah Net Worth: $2.8 Billion Niraj, the CEO and co-founder of Wayfair, revolutionized online purchasing for home goods. He comes in at number 299 on Forbes' 400 list and is one of the top five wealthiest Indian Americans. Aneel Bajpai Net Worth: $2.3 Billion The former CEO and co-founder of Workday, Aneel Bajpai, is ranked 363rd among American billionaires. His corporate software company is at the forefront of the market in terms of cloud HR solutions. Kavitark Ram Shriram Net Worth: $2.3 Billion The founder of Sherpalo Ventures and an early investor in Google, Kavitark Ram Shriram, is on par with Aneel Bhusri, with a net worth of $2.3 billion.