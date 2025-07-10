Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Top 10 Richest Indians in US: Check Net Worth and Company

Discover the top 10 richest Indian-origin billionaires in the US for 2025, including their net worth and companies. From Jay Chaudhry of Zscaler to Vinod Khosla of Khosla Ventures, explore their wealth and impact in tech, aviation, and more.

ByVidhee Tripathi
Jul 10, 2025, 18:58 IST

Across the US, Indian-American businesspeople are having incredible success in a variety of industries. According to projections, by the end of 2025, at least ten Indian-born people will be on the Forbes 400 list, demonstrating their enormous influence on the corporate world.

The wealthiest Indians in the United States have amassed their wealth working in a variety of fields, such as artificial intelligence, software development, home goods, cybersecurity, venture capital, and aviation.

Jay Chaudhry

Net Worth: $9 Billion

Jay, who is ranked 89th on the list of the wealthiest Americans, is the founder and CEO of the cybersecurity firm Zscaler. He is the wealthiest Indian-American listed.

Vinod Khosla

Net Worth: $6.5 Billion

Vinod Khosla, the head of Khosla Ventures and a co-founder of Sun Microsystems, is worth $161 million. Additionally, he makes large financial investments in robotics and biotechnology, which foster innovation in all sectors of the economy.

Romesh T. Wadhwani 

Net Worth: $5.1 Billion

Romesh founded Symphony Technology Group and serves as an executive at SymphonyAI. He works in philanthropy, enterprise software, and artificial intelligence. He is listed as the 215th richest person in America.

Top 10 Richest Indians in US

Here's a list of wealthy Indian-Americans, their net worth, and the companies they are associated with:

Name

Wealth

Company/Association

Jay Chaudhry

$9 Billion

Zscaler (cybersecurity company)

Vinod Khosla

$6.5 Billion

Sun Microsystems (co-founder), Khosla Ventures (head)

Romesh T. Wadhwani

$5.1 Billion

SymphonyAI (executive), Symphony Technology Group (founder)

Rakesh Gangwal

$4 Billion

IndiGo Airlines (co-founder)

Niraj Shah

$2.8 Billion

Wayfair (co-founder and CEO)

Aneel Bhusri

$2.3 Billion

Workday (co-founder and former CEO)

Kavitark Ram Shriram

$2.3 Billion

Early Google investor, Sherpalo Ventures (founder)

Brian Sheth

$2.2 Billion

Vista Equity (former private equity leader)

Jayshree Ullal

$1.43 Billion

Arista Networks (CEO)

Bharat Desai

$1.27 Billion

Syntel (co-founder)

Rakesh Gangwal 

Net Worth: $4 Billion

Among Indian Americans, Rakesh is the fourth richest Indian. He is a co-founder of IndiGo Airlines, one of the top airlines in the sector. His net worth surpasses $4 billion as a businessman who operates in the US and Indian aviation industry.

Niraj Shah 

Net Worth: $2.8 Billion

Niraj, the CEO and co-founder of Wayfair, revolutionized online purchasing for home goods. He comes in at number 299 on Forbes' 400 list and is one of the top five wealthiest Indian Americans.

Aneel Bajpai

Net Worth: $2.3 Billion

The former CEO and co-founder of Workday, Aneel Bajpai, is ranked 363rd among American billionaires. His corporate software company is at the forefront of the market in terms of cloud HR solutions.

Kavitark Ram Shriram

Net Worth: $2.3 Billion

The founder of Sherpalo Ventures and an early investor in Google,  Kavitark Ram Shriram, is on par with Aneel Bhusri, with a net worth of $2.3 billion.

Brian Sheth

Net Worth: $2.2 Billion

Brian is one of the leading Indian billionaires in the United States and a former private equity leader at Vista Equity. He makes investments in data analytics and software companies.

Jayshree Ullal 

Net Worth: $1.43 Billion

Jayshree, the CEO of Arista Networks, is the richest Indian-American woman. She is well-known in the business because of her leadership in cloud networking.

Bharat Desai 

Net Worth: $1.27 Billion

Bharat, a co-founder of Syntel, is one of the leading Indian-origin billionaires in the United States. He established a multinational provider of IT services that is included in the Forbes 400.

These Indian-American billionaires have had a profound impact on the American business scene. These seven Indian-Americans were listed among Forbes' 400 in 2023. Together, they are worth almost $35 billion.

