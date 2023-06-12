Top 9 Highest Paid Indian Cricketers: India's Cricket Superstars and Their Annual Salary

Indian cricket is an extravaganza and is celebrated by every Indian whether a fan or not. Cricket has long been a passion and a lucrative profession in India, with the country boasting a rich pool of talented players. Over the years, Indian cricketers have not only earned accolades on the field but have with their accolades earned contracts that pay them well. In this article, we delve into India’s cricket elites by exploring the top 9 highest-paid Indian cricketers. From their base salaries and match fees, we will provide insight into the success achieved by these sports icons who have captured the hearts of millions and redefined the game in India.

Top 9 Highest Paid Indian Cricketers: As mentioned earlier, Indian cricketers get paid based on their performance in the last 12 months. The best-performing players are given contracts that are divided into 4 categories:

International Crickets Salary

Grade A + Grade A Grade B Grade C INR 7 Cr INR 5 Cr INR 3 Cr INR 1 Cr

1. Virat Kohli

Base Salary: INR 7 Crore

Contract Category: A+

Records: Most Wins as captain of India in tests (40 of 68), Most ODI centuries while chasing (26), Most runs in T20 internationals - 4,008 runs, Most runs in Indian Premiere League - 7,263 runs.

Awards: Arjuna Award (2013), Khel Ratna (2018), Padma Shri (2017), Padma Vibhushan (2008), Bharat Ratna (2013)

Virat Kohli, the epitome of modern cricketing excellence, is a force to be reckoned with in the world of cricket. Born in Delhi, India, in 1988, Kohli's passion and talent for the game were evident from an early age. With remarkable consistency and an insatiable hunger for success, he quickly rose through the ranks to become the backbone of the Indian cricket team. Kohli's aggressive style of batting, impeccable technique, and remarkable run-scoring ability have earned him numerous accolades, including being named the ICC Cricketer of the Year on multiple occasions.

2. Rohit Sharma

Base Salary: INR 7 Crore

Contract Category: A+

Records: World record for the highest individual score (264 ), Only player to have scored three double-centuries, Only batsman to score five centuries in a single edition of the Cricket World Cup.

Awards: Arjuna Award (2015), Khel Ratna (2020),

Rohit Sharma, a master of the cricketing artistry, has carved a special place for himself in the annals of the sport. Hailing from Mumbai, India, Rohit's journey in cricket has been nothing short of extraordinary. With his elegant strokeplay and exceptional timing, he has mesmerized fans across the globe. His ability to convert starts into big scores has earned him the moniker of "Hitman." Rohit holds several records in limited-overs cricket, including the highest individual score of 264 in One-Day Internationals. Beyond his batting prowess, he exudes calmness and leadership as the Captain of the Indian cricket team, further enhancing his status as one of the game's greats.

3. Ravindra Jadeja

Base Salary: INR 7 Crore

Contract Category: A+

Records: Highest Test wickets by an Indian left-arm spinner(268), Most Test wickets by an Indian left-arm spinner in a calendar year (54), the highest score by an Indian batting at number 7(175 ).

Awards: Arjuna Award (2019), Madhavrao Scindia Award

Ravindra Jadeja, often hailed as "Sir Jadeja," is a formidable all-rounder who has left an indelible mark on Indian cricket. Hailing from Saurashtra, India, Jadeja's multi-faceted skills have played a pivotal role in the team's success across all formats of the game. Jadeja has emerged as an invaluable player for the Indian cricket team across all three formats. His exceptional skills in batting, bowling, and fielding have significantly contributed to India's success. Although unfortunate injuries caused him to miss crucial matches last year, Jadeja has now made a remarkable comeback and reclaimed his position in the Indian squad. Recognizing his all-around brilliance, Jadeja has been rightfully elevated to the BCCI's esteemed Grade A+ category, resulting in a well-deserved salary raise from ₹INR 5 Crore to INR 7 Crore.

4. Jasprit Bumrah

Base Salary: INR 7 Crore

Contract Category: A+

Records: Fastest Indian bowler to 50 and 100 wickets in ODIs, Fastest Indian to reach 50 wickets in T20Is

Awards: Dilip Sardesai Award(2018-19), Polly Umrigar (2018-19)

Jasprit Bumrah, the Indian cricketer renowned for his exceptional fast bowling skills, burst onto the scene in 2016 and swiftly cemented his position as a crucial member of the team across all formats. With a distinctive bowling action and a remarkable ability to consistently deliver yorkers, Bumrah has emerged as a formidable force, particularly during the crucial death overs. Despite his relatively short career thus far, he has amassed numerous accolades, including being honoured as the ICC ODI Player of the Year in 2019. Notably, Bumrah's contributions to the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) since 2013 have been instrumental in the team's triumph in multiple IPL championships. By the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) payment policy for contracted players, Jasprit Bumrah commands an annual salary of INR 7 Crores. Moreover, for each Test, ODI, and T20I match he represents the Indian team in, he receives Rs 15 lakh, Rs 6 lakh, and Rs 3 lakh respectively, further supplementing his earnings.

5. Ravichandran Ashwin

Base Salary: INR 5 Crore

Contract Category: A

Records: First Indian cricketer to score a century and take five wickets in the same Test match on two separate instances, Fastest bowler to reach 250 Test wickets (45 matches), Fastest bowler to reach 300 Test wickets (54 matches), Fastest to 20th five-wicket haul (39 Tests)

Awards: ICC Cricketer of the Year (2016), ICC Men's Player of the Month (2021), CEAT International Cricketer of the Year (2016–17)

Ravichandran Ashwin's high salary is a reflection of his status as one of the best bowlers in the world. He is a two-time ICC Test Cricketer of the Year and has taken over 400 wickets in Test cricket. He is also a successful T20 bowler and has won the IPL twice. Hailing from Chennai, India, Ashwin's remarkable skills and tactical brilliance have made him a force to be reckoned with in all formats of the game. With his cunning variations and astute understanding of the game, he consistently troubles batsmen and takes crucial wickets. Ashwin's ability to adapt to different conditions and deliver impactful performances both at home and on foreign soil has earned him widespread acclaim. Beyond his bowling prowess, Ashwin's handy contributions with the bat have further solidified his status as a valuable all-rounder for the Indian team.

6. Hardik Pandya

Base Salary: INR 5 Crore

Contract Category: A

Records: First Indian player to score a half-century and take 4 wickets in a single T20 international match.

Presently, Hardik Pandya stands as one of the premier Indian players in white-ball cricket. In March of the previous year, during his sabbatical from international cricket, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) disclosed the contracts for the 2021/22 season, demoting him to Grade C. However, in the latest roster for the 2022/23 season, Hardik has been elevated to the esteemed Grade A category. Notably, he has garnered the most substantial increase in salary among all Indian players, with his remuneration soaring from ₹1 crore to ₹INR 5 Crore.

7. Axar Patel

Base Salary: INR 5 Crore

Contract Category: A

Awards: BCCI Under-19 Cricketer of the Year 2014.

Axar Patel has recently been playing a pivotal role as a bowling all-rounder for his national team. He has firmly established himself as a game-changer in all three formats of international cricket, leaving an indelible mark on the Indian team. With impactful performances, both with the bat and ball, Patel has been instrumental in India's recent victories. Recognizing his significant contributions, Patel has ascended from a Grade B to a Grade A contract in the BCCI central contracts list. Consequently, he will receive a salary of ₹INR 5 Crore for the upcoming season, reflecting his elevated stature and value to the team.

8. Mohammad Shami

Base Salary: INR INR 5 Crore

Contract Category: A

Records: Record of most consecutive four wickets in an inning in One Day Internationals (3), fastest Indian bowler to take 100 ODI wickets

Mohammed Shami, a skilled Indian fast bowler, has made significant contributions to the national cricket team. Born in Uttar Pradesh, India, Shami's talent and fiery pace have established him as a formidable force in international cricket. Known for his ability to generate pace, swing, and seam movement, Shami consistently poses a threat to batsmen across all formats of the game. His accurate bowling and knack for picking up crucial wickets have played a vital role in India's success on numerous occasions. Mohammed Shami, as a centrally-contracted player in the 'A' grade list, receives an annual remuneration of INR INR 5 Crore from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

9. Rishabh Pant

Base Salary: INR 5 Crore

Contract Category: A

Records:

Awards: Men's Emerging Cricketer of the Year(2018), Men's Player of the Month(Feb, 2021)

Rishabh Pant made his international debut for India in 2017. He has since played in all three formats of the game for India. He has scored over 2000 runs in Test cricket, over 1000 runs in ODI cricket, and over 500 runs in T20I cricket. Pant is one of the highest-paid cricketers in India. He is a centrally contracted cricketer and is paid INR 5 crore per annum by the BCCI. In addition to this, he also has an IPL contract of INR 16 crore with Delhi Capitals. This means that his total annual income from cricket is INR 21 crore. In December 2022, Pant met with a serious car accident. He suffered ligament injuries in his knee and was ruled out of the IPL 2023. Despite this, the BCCI decided to pay him his full IPL salary of INR 16 crore. This was a gesture of support from the BCCI to Pant, who is one of the most promising young cricketers in India. Pant is a wicketkeeper-batsman and is considered to be one of the best young batsmen in the world. He has a flamboyant batting style and is known for his ability to hit big shots. He is also a very good wicketkeeper and has taken some brilliant catches in his career.

