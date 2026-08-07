How To Map India's Coastline Lengths Without Calculation Errors: Explainer

Various important exams like UPSC, SSC and State PSCs often ask questions on India's coastline length. Every year, students come across at least one question that asks about the total length of India's coastline or about the coastline of a particular state.

It is quite common to encounter errors while remembering the coastline lengths of India's coastal states and Union Territories. The numbers get mixed up or students forget which state comes first.

That is why this article below gives you simple mapping that will help you avoid calculation errors. You will also learn about India's total coastline, and state-wise distribution.

What is India's Total Coastline Length?

India's coastline was known as 7,516.6 km for many years. However, this is an old figure and was used in almost every textbook and exam. It was in 2023-24 that the Survey of India along with the National Hydrographic Office, re-measured the coastline with better technology like GIS mapping, drone imaging as well as satellite data.