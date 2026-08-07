How To Map India's Coastline Lengths Without Calculation Errors: Explainer
Confused about India's coastline lengths? Use this simple explainer to map coastal states accurately and avoid common mistakes.
Various important exams like UPSC, SSC and State PSCs often ask questions on India's coastline length. Every year, students come across at least one question that asks about the total length of India's coastline or about the coastline of a particular state.
It is quite common to encounter errors while remembering the coastline lengths of India's coastal states and Union Territories. The numbers get mixed up or students forget which state comes first.
That is why this article below gives you simple mapping that will help you avoid calculation errors. You will also learn about India's total coastline, and state-wise distribution.
What is India's Total Coastline Length?
India's coastline was known as 7,516.6 km for many years. However, this is an old figure and was used in almost every textbook and exam. It was in 2023-24 that the Survey of India along with the National Hydrographic Office, re-measured the coastline with better technology like GIS mapping, drone imaging as well as satellite data.
This new measurement was approved by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and was declared through a circular dated 29 April 2025. Now India's coastline is 11,098.81 km.
Here is the easy way to remember the split:
-
Mainland coastline: 7,870.51 km
-
Island coastline (Andaman & Nicobar and Lakshadweep): 3,228.30 km
-
Total coastline (mainland plus islands): 11,098.81 km
Coastal States of India
|
State
|
Coastline (Approx.)
|
Gujarat
|
2,340.62 km
|
Tamil Nadu
|
1,068.69 km
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
1,053.07 km
|
Maharashtra
|
877.97 km
|
West Bengal
|
721.02 km
|
Kerala
|
600.15 km
|
Odisha
|
574.71 km
|
Karnataka
|
343.30 km
|
Goa
|
193.95 km
Coastal Union Territories
|
Union Territory
|
Coastline (Approx.)
|
Andaman & Nicobar Islands
|
3,083.50 km
|
Lakshadweep
|
144.80 km
|
Puducherry
|
42.65 km
|
Daman & Diu
|
54.38 km
How To Map India's Coastline Without Errors
1. Start From Gujarat
The easiest way to build a mental map is to start from Gujarat as it is the first coastal state you meet as you move down the western coast. Once you fix Gujarat as your starting point then you have to move clockwise along the Arabian Sea first and then the Bay of Bengal. Do not jump between states, because that is what causes confusion.
2. Follow the Coast Clockwise
Once you start from Gujarat, simply move down the coast in this order:
-
Gujarat
-
Maharashtra
-
Goa
-
Karnataka
-
Kerala
-
Tamil Nadu
-
Andhra Pradesh
-
Odisha
-
West Bengal
3. Add Union Territories Separately
Union Territories like Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Puducherry and Daman & Diu should be remembered separately from the nine states. This is because they are not part of the continuous mainland path.
Longest to Shortest Coastline
|
Rank
|
State
|
1
|
Gujarat
|
2
|
Tamil Nadu
|
3
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
4
|
Maharashtra
|
5
|
West Bengal
|
6
|
Kerala
|
7
|
Odisha
|
8
|
Karnataka
|
9
|
Goa
Remember that among all coastal entities, including Union Territories, the Andaman & Nicobar Islands actually has the longest coastline in India at 3,083.50 km, even longer than Gujarat. But among states alone, Gujarat stays at the top.
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