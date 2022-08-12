Tiranga Online: The Department of Post, as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, is facilitating free doorstep delivery of Tiranga ‘National Flag’ for the celebration of Independence Day 2022. The national flag for Har Ghar Tiranga can be purchased online through the Post Office Portal at a price of Rs. 25. National flag on Independence Day can also be purchased directly from the Post Office nearby as the post offices will remain functional on holidays.

Go through the steps below to check how to buy Tiranga online from Post Office to celebrate Independence Day 2022.

To facilitate the sales and distribution of Tiranga under #HarGharTiranga Campaign, all Post Offices will function on holidays, falling before Independence Day 2022.#IndiaPost4Tiranga #AmritMahotsav — India Post (@IndiaPostOffice) August 9, 2022

How to buy Tiranga online from epostoffice?

As per the tweet by the India Post, “Visit your nearest Post Office to purchase Tiranga or order online on www.epostoffice.gov.in.

Step 1: Click on the link and register

Step 2: Login using the credentials

Step 3: Under the ‘Products’ click on ‘National Flag’ and add to the cart or click here

Step 4: In the next step, click on buy now and enter the mobile number again and verify the OTP

Step 5: Click on ‘Proceed to Payment’

Step 6: Make the payment of Rs. 25 using the desired mode

Things to keep in mind when buying Tiranga online from Post Office

The National Flag without a pole is available at Rs. 25 as there is no GST on the National Flag. Users are required to specify the address of delivery, the quantity of the National Flag (maximum 5 per customer), and mobile number to place an order. There will be no cancellation once the order is placed. The delivery of the National Flag on Independence Day 2022 will be made free to customers by India Post. Circle Region/Division will make the arrangement for delivery.

Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign to celebrate 75th Independence Day

Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign has been launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to celebrate 75 years of Indian Independence.

With the modification to the Flag Code of India, the Indian flag may now fly at home throughout the day and night. Notably, the tricolor could previously only be flown exclusively between sunrise and dark.

Har Ghar Tiranga campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav will encourage people to bring Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India’s Independence. The aim of the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people as well as to promote awareness about the Indian National Flag.

Know Your National Flag: Check 19 Interesting Facts about India’s Tiranga

Independence Day Picture Quiz: Identify this Freedom Fighter who designed India’s National Flag!