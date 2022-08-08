Know Your National Flag: 19 Interesting Facts about India’s Tiranga

Know Your National Flag: On the 75th Independence Day of India, people are celebrating Azadi ka Mahotsav to acknowledge the development and growth of India post Independence. Govt of India has initiated the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th Year of India’s independence. The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and to promote awareness about the Indian National Flag.

So, let’s know some interesting and amazing facts about our National Flag:

Know Your National Flag: 19 Interesting Facts about Our Tiranga

As India is celebrating the 75th anniversary of its independence, let’s look at the most interesting facts about our National Flag:

1. Nickname of Our National Flag - Tiranga (Meaning-Tricolor)

We Indians proudly call our flag Tiranga, meaning having three colours. The nickname, however, is a misnomer because the flag in fact has four colours not three as is commonly understood. The fourth colour blue of the Chakra is often not mentioned being a secondary colour in the flag.

2. National Flag for Independent India was adopted on 22nd July 1947

After the British government declared to free India on the 15th of August 1947, Indian leaders realized the need to have a National-flag for Independent India. Accordingly, an ad-hoc Flag Committee was formed to finalize the Flag. On its recommendation, the Constituent Assembly on 22nd July 1947 adopted the Tiranga as the National flag for free India.

3. National-flag for free India was Designed by Mrs. Suriaya Badr-ud-Din Tyabi

The design of the National flag for Independent India submitted by Mrs. Suriaya Badr-ud-Din Tyabi was finally approved and accepted by the Flag Committee on 17th July 1947. She was an artist of repute and her husband B.H.F.Tyabji (ICS) was then a Deputy Secretary in the Secretariat of the Constituent Assembly.

4. First Outdoor National Flag Hoisting on the 15th of August 1947 took place in Canberra, Australia

The first outdoor official flag hoisting of Tiranga on the 15th of August 1947, took place in Canberra, Australia at the residence of Sir Raghunath Paranype, the High Commission of India in Australia at 1200 hrs local time and at 0730 hrs IST which means three hours in advance of the first flag hoisting in India that took place at 10:30 AM on the day at the present day Parliament House.

5. On 16th August 1947 National Flag was unfurled for the first time on the ramparts of the Red Fort after Independence

Tiranga unfurled for the first time on the ramparts of the Red Fort after Independence on the 16th of August 1947, which was a Saturday, at 8.30 A.M. On the 15th of August as, Jawahar Lal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India was preoccupied with many other inevitable official formalities, the flag hoisting at Red Fort was planned and executed on the next day i.e., 16th August 1947.

6. Tiranga has four colours inside it

There are four colours in our Flag; saffron, white and green are the principal colours, and the navy blue of the Ashok Chakra is the secondary colour.

7. Saffron colour in our Flag denotes Courage, Sacrifice and Valour

The Saffron colour stands for courage, sacrifice, valour and the spirit of renunciation. It points to both wisdom and action. The colour also represents the scorched condition of the earth caused by the torrid heat of the Indian sun. It is the colour of spiritual life led by sadhus, saints, pirs, fakirs and pundits.

8. White colour in our Flag denotes Purity, Peace and Tranquility

The White colour in Tiranga stands for purity. It is symbolic of the sun’s rays and thus denotes the path of light. It is also for peace and tranquility. The White colour of the Flag as well represents every religion and every language in the country.

9. Green colour in our Flag denotes Growth, Agriculture and Hope

The Green colour is for growth and also denotes our relation with the earth. Hence, it is the colour of vegetation, agriculture and plant life on which all other life depends. The Green also stands for hope and largely we live on hope.

10. Blue colour of the Ashok Chakra in our Flag denotes the Continous Progress of the Country

The Blue in our flag signifies the boundless sky above and the fathomless sea below. The Blue also implies inner energy. The Chakra with its 24 spokes suggests the continual progress of the country. The wheel of Ashok Chakra has been used since ancient times in India as a solar symbol. In July 1947, the Flag Committee chose Ashoka’s Dharma Chakra for the reason that amongst all the chakras that came to their mind the “Sarnath Chakra” was the most beautiful and artistic.

11. Ratio of the length to the width of our National Flag of Our National Flag

The ratio of the width to the length of the Flag shall ordinarily be two breadths to three breadths. In other words, the ratio is 2 : 3. If the length of our National-flag is 18 feet, then the width will be 12 feet.

12. You can fly your National-flag at your home or at your workplace on all the 365 days of the year

In 2002, the Government of India had allowed citizens to fly the National flag on all days, but by then it was not a Fundamental Right.

13. National Flag can be flown during Day or Night

The Flag is normally flown between sunrise and sunset. The Flag can be flown during night hours provided; it is on a 100ft or above flagpole and is adequately illuminated.

14. Occasions on which the National-flag can fly at half-mast

In the event of the death of certain dignitaries recognized by the centre/state governments, the National Flag shall be at half-mast at certain places and for specified days.

15. VVIPs who can fly the National flag on their car

The privilege of hosting the National Flag on motor cars is only limited to the following persons as per paragraph 3.44 of the Flag Code of India, 2002.

President

Vice-President

Governors and Lieutenant Governors

Heads of Indian Missions/Posts

Prime Minister

Cabinet Ministers, Minister of State, and Deputy Ministers of the Union

Chief Minister and Cabinet Minister of a State or Union Territory

Speaker of the Lok Sabha, Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha, Chairman of Legislative Councils in States, Speakers of the Legislative Assemblies in States and Union Territories, Deputy Chairman of Legislative Council in States, Deputy Speakers of Legislative Assemblies in States and Union Territories

Chief Justice of India

Judges of Supreme Court

Chief Justice of High Courts

Judges of High Courts

16. Citizens can fly a miniature National-flag inside your car

Indian citizens can fly the miniature National Flag inside their car on the dashboard or on the windscreen.

17. Tiranga is to be flown with the National-flag of another country on this side!

As per paragraph 3.32 of the Flag Code of India, when the National Flag is displayed in a straight line with flags of other countries, the National Flag shall be on the extreme right. The flags of other nations will follow in alphabetical order as per the English versions of the names of the nations.

If the flags are flown in a closed circle formation, the National Flag is flown first and is followed by flags of other nations in a clockwise manner.

When the flag is displayed against the wall with another flag from crossed staffs, the National Flag shall be on the right and its staff will be in front of the staff of the other flag.

When the National Flag is flown with flags of other nations, the flag masts shall be of equal size.

18. Tiranga is to be flown with the United Nations Flag on this side!

When our National Flag is flown beside the UN Flag, it can be flown on either side of it.

19. Official Book for rules and codes of Our National Flag

‘Flag Code of India’ is the official book/booklet that lays down the Code for the use of our National-flag. The Flag Code of India brings together all laws, conventions, practices, and instructions for the display of the National Flag. It governs the display of the National Flag by Private, Public, and Government Institutions. The Flag Code of India took effect on 26th January 2002.

Our National Flag - Tiranga represents the hopes and aspirations of Indians. Bringing our National Flag and hoisting it in our homes from 13th to 15th August 2022 will not only show our personal connection to the Tiranga but also an embodiment of our commitment to nation-building.