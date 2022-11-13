How to transfer WhatsApp chat to your new smartphone? Check the step by step guide here

WhatsApp, the meta-owned messaging platform is the most used app all over the globe. According to stats, there are around 2 billion Whatsapp users in the world. But how do these 2 billion users manage to transfer their old chats to their new smartphones? May sound difficult but it is not.

If you switch from an Android device to an Android or iPhone, here is a step-by-step guide to transferring all of your WhatsApp data, including account information, profile photos, private and group chats, message histories, media, and settings.

How to transfer old WhatsApp chats from iOS to Android?

Connect your Android device to an iPhone using a Type-C cable.

On your Android device, open WhatsApp, and a QR code will appear on the screen.

On your iPhone, click Settings > Chats > Move Chats to Android to scan the QR code.

Click Start Transfer after the app completes the backup while keeping the phone unlocked.

And do not operate both devices while the transfer process is on.

How to transfer old WhatsApp chats from Android to Android?

Before starting the process, back up all the WhatsApp data in your old phone to your Google drive.

For that, Open WhatsApp > More options > Settings > Chats > Chat Backup.

Choose the Google Account that you want your chats backed up to.

Next, ensure that your new Android device is linked to the Google Account where your backup is saved

Install and open WhatsApp on your new phone and sign in.

Tap RESTORE when prompted to restore your chats and media from Google Drive.

After the restoration process is complete, tap NEXT. Your chats will be displayed once initialization is complete.

WhatsApp will continue to restore your media files after your chats are restored.

How to transfer old WhatsApp chats from Android to iOS?

Install the "Move to iOS" app from the Play Store on your Android handset.

After downloading, launch the "Move to iOS" app and follow the on-screen directions.

When prompted, enter the code displayed on the iPhone on the Android phone.

Next, select 'WhatsApp' on the Transfer Data Screen and tap Start. WhatsApp will prepare data for export. Sign out once the process is completed.

Return to the 'Move to iOS' application and tap on 'Continue' to transfer data to the iPhone.

Once the data transfer is complete, install the latest WhatsApp updates on your iPhone.

Login with the same mobile phone number and tap Start.

Once the process is completed, WhatsApp chats will be visible on your new iPhone.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has begun testing the self-chat feature. The "message to yourself" option will soon be visible to users within the contact list.