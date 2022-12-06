Hyderabad introduces its first-ever Gold ATM! Know all details here
ATMs these days usually do not experience a rush, all thanks to the advent of digital payments. However, Hyderabad is proud to welcome a one-of-a-kind ATM. This automated teller machine can be used to purchase gold.
Goldsikka, a jewelry manufacturer, has shaken hands with OpenCube Technologies Pvt Ltd- for the innovation has claimed it to be “the first real-time Gold ATM globally.”
"We proudly announce that we have successfully launched Gold ATM and, through this achievement, we unleash the unstoppable journey to make Bharat Sone ki Chidiya phir se, and contribute to the mission of Bangaru Telangana. (sic)," expressed the company through a Twitter post. The post also had some alluring pictures of the inauguration.
Key features you MUST know about the special Gold ATM in Hyderabad:
- The ATM’s objective is to provide access to not a specific but a “varied audience”. Anyone would be able to withdraw gold 24/7 with this special machine.
- Other than debit cards and credit cards, purchasers are able to use postpaid and prepaid smart cards to withdraw gold.
- The very first Gold ATM has been installed in Ashoka Raghupati Chambers, Begumpet, in its head office.