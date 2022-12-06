Hyderabad introduces its first-ever Gold ATM! Know all details here

ATMs these days usually do not experience a rush, all thanks to the advent of digital payments. However, Hyderabad is proud to welcome a one-of-a-kind ATM. This automated teller machine can be used to purchase gold.

Goldsikka, a jewelry manufacturer, has shaken hands with OpenCube Technologies Pvt Ltd- for the innovation has claimed it to be “the first real-time Gold ATM globally.”

"We proudly announce that we have successfully launched Gold ATM and, through this achievement, we unleash the unstoppable journey to make Bharat Sone ki Chidiya phir se, and contribute to the mission of Bangaru Telangana. (sic)," expressed the company through a Twitter post. The post also had some alluring pictures of the inauguration.

