Hyderabad introduces its first-ever Gold ATM! Know all details here

The city of pearls has now welcomed a gold ATM! Do you wish to purchase gold at the ease of an ATM? Hyderabad will let you do that with its first-ever gold ATM.
Gold ATM in Hyderabad!
Gold ATM in Hyderabad!

ATMs these days usually do not experience a rush, all thanks to the advent of digital payments. However, Hyderabad is proud to welcome a one-of-a-kind ATM. This automated teller machine can be used to purchase gold. 

 

Goldsikka, a jewelry manufacturer, has shaken hands with OpenCube Technologies Pvt Ltd- for the innovation has claimed it to be “the first real-time Gold ATM globally.” 

 

"We proudly announce that we have successfully launched Gold ATM and, through this achievement, we unleash the unstoppable journey to make Bharat Sone ki Chidiya phir se, and contribute to the mission of Bangaru Telangana. (sic)," expressed the company through a Twitter post. The post also had some alluring pictures of the inauguration.

 

 
Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Categories

    Next