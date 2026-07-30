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India at Commonwealth Games 2026: Another Gold & Two Silver Medals Added to the Tally! Know Who Dilip Gavit, Mohammed Basil & Murali Sreeshanka Are?

By Prabhat Mishra
Last Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 09:14 IST

India at Commonwealth Games 2026: Know who Dilip Gavit, Mohammed Basil, and Murali Sreeshankar are after winning one gold and two silver medals for India in Glasgow.

India at Commonwealth Games 2026: Another Gold & Two Silver Medals Added to the Tally! Know Who Dilip Gavit, Mohammed Basil & Murali Sreeshanka Are?
India at Commonwealth Games 2026: Another Gold & Two Silver Medals Added to the Tally! Know Who Dilip Gavit, Mohammed Basil & Murali Sreeshanka Are?

India at the Commonwealth Games 2026 continues to increase its medal tally at the CWG 2026 in Glasgow by adding one gold and two silver medals in athletics.

This time, India has created a historic one-two finish in the Men's 100m T47 para-athletics final, where Dilip Mahadu Gavit won the gold medal, and Mohammed Basil won the silver medal for India.

While in the long jump, Murali Sreeshanka added another silver to his medal tally for India, and he missed the gold by just 6 centimetres.

Explore who Dilip Gavit, Mohammed Basil & Murali Sreeshanka are with complete biographies in detail.

Dilip Mahadu Gavit Biography

Aspects

Details

Full Name

Dilip Mahadu Gavit

Date of Birth

23 January 1998

Age

28 years (as of 2026)

State

Maharashtra

Sport

Para Athletics

Event

Men's 100m T47

Disability Category

T47 (Upper limb impairment)

Commonwealth Games 2026

Gold Medal

Special Achievement

Set a new Commonwealth Games Record

Dilip Gavit's Gold Medal Performance at Commonwealth Games 2026 

Dilip Mahadu Gavit participated in the Men's 100m T47, and in the final, he completed the race in 10.71 seconds, creating history at the Commonwealth Games and winning the gold medal for India.

Mohammed Basil Biography

Aspects

Details

Full Name

Mohammed Basil Morssinganakathi

State

Kerala

Sport

Para Athletics

Event

Men's 100m T47

Commonwealth Games 2026

Silver Medal

Achievement

Part of India's historic 1-2 finish

Mohammed Basil Morssinganakathi's Silver Medal Performance at Commonwealth Games 2026 

Mohammed Basil Morssinganakathi participated in the Men's 100m T47, and in the final, he completed the race in 10.83 seconds, creating history at the Commonwealth Games to achieve the first-ever one-two finish in the 100m race for India and winning the silver for India.

Murali Sreeshankar Biography

Aspects

Details

Full Name

Murali Sreeshankar

Date of Birth

27 March 1999

Age

27 years (as of 2026)

State

Kerala

Sport

Athletics

Event

Long Jump

Commonwealth Games 2022

Silver Medal

Commonwealth Games 2026

Silver Medal

Murali Sreeshankar's Silver Medal Performance at Commonwealth Games 2026 

Murali Sreeshankar participated in the long jump and jumped 8.09 metres, winning the silver medal for India at the Commonwealth Games 2026.

However, he missed by only 0.06 metres, and Jamaica's Tajay Gayle jumped over 8.15 metres and won the gold medal.

India's Medal Winners on Day 6

Athlete

Sport/Event

Medal

Dilip Mahadu Gavit

Men's 100m T47

🥇 Gold

Mohammed Basil

Men's 100m T47

🥈 Silver

Murali Sreeshankar

Men's Long Jump

🥈 Silver

Interesting Facts

  • Dilip Mahadu Gavit created history by setting a new Commonwealth Games record in the Men's 100m T47 in just 10.71 seconds.

  • For the first time, India has created a historic one-two finish in the Men's 100m T47 para-athletics final.

  • Murali Sreeshankar won the silver medal in the Commonwealth Games back-to-back in 2022 and 2026.

Prabhat Mishra
Prabhat Mishra

Executive - Editorial

    Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.

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    First Published: Jul 30, 2026, 09:14 IST

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