India at Commonwealth Games 2026: Another Gold & Two Silver Medals Added to the Tally! Know Who Dilip Gavit, Mohammed Basil & Murali Sreeshanka Are?

India at the Commonwealth Games 2026 continues to increase its medal tally at the CWG 2026 in Glasgow by adding one gold and two silver medals in athletics.

This time, India has created a historic one-two finish in the Men's 100m T47 para-athletics final, where Dilip Mahadu Gavit won the gold medal, and Mohammed Basil won the silver medal for India.

While in the long jump, Murali Sreeshanka added another silver to his medal tally for India, and he missed the gold by just 6 centimetres.

Explore who Dilip Gavit, Mohammed Basil & Murali Sreeshanka are with complete biographies in detail.

Dilip Mahadu Gavit Biography