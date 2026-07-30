India at Commonwealth Games 2026: Another Gold & Two Silver Medals Added to the Tally! Know Who Dilip Gavit, Mohammed Basil & Murali Sreeshanka Are?
India at Commonwealth Games 2026: Know who Dilip Gavit, Mohammed Basil, and Murali Sreeshankar are after winning one gold and two silver medals for India in Glasgow.
India at the Commonwealth Games 2026 continues to increase its medal tally at the CWG 2026 in Glasgow by adding one gold and two silver medals in athletics.
This time, India has created a historic one-two finish in the Men's 100m T47 para-athletics final, where Dilip Mahadu Gavit won the gold medal, and Mohammed Basil won the silver medal for India.
While in the long jump, Murali Sreeshanka added another silver to his medal tally for India, and he missed the gold by just 6 centimetres.
Explore who Dilip Gavit, Mohammed Basil & Murali Sreeshanka are with complete biographies in detail.
Dilip Mahadu Gavit Biography
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Aspects
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Details
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Full Name
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Dilip Mahadu Gavit
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Date of Birth
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23 January 1998
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Age
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28 years (as of 2026)
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State
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Maharashtra
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Sport
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Para Athletics
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Event
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Men's 100m T47
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Disability Category
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T47 (Upper limb impairment)
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Commonwealth Games 2026
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Gold Medal
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Special Achievement
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Set a new Commonwealth Games Record
Dilip Gavit's Gold Medal Performance at Commonwealth Games 2026
A dream finish for India!— Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) July 29, 2026
Dilip Mahadu Gavit blazes to a Games Record of 10.71s to win gold, while Mohammed Basil Morssinganakath claims silver in 10.83s, completing a sensational Indian 1-2 in the Men's 100m Para T47. 👏
Watch the Commonwealth Games Glasgow 2026 LIVE &… pic.twitter.com/CjXSFdqb15
Dilip Mahadu Gavit participated in the Men's 100m T47, and in the final, he completed the race in 10.71 seconds, creating history at the Commonwealth Games and winning the gold medal for India.
Mohammed Basil Biography
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Aspects
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Details
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Full Name
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Mohammed Basil Morssinganakathi
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State
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Kerala
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Sport
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Para Athletics
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Event
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Men's 100m T47
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Commonwealth Games 2026
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Silver Medal
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Achievement
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Part of India's historic 1-2 finish
Mohammed Basil Morssinganakathi's Silver Medal Performance at Commonwealth Games 2026
Mohammed Basil Morssinganakathi participated in the Men's 100m T47, and in the final, he completed the race in 10.83 seconds, creating history at the Commonwealth Games to achieve the first-ever one-two finish in the 100m race for India and winning the silver for India.
Murali Sreeshankar Biography
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Aspects
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Details
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Full Name
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Murali Sreeshankar
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Date of Birth
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27 March 1999
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Age
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27 years (as of 2026)
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State
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Kerala
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Sport
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Athletics
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Event
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Long Jump
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Commonwealth Games 2022
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Silver Medal
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Commonwealth Games 2026
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Silver Medal
Murali Sreeshankar's Silver Medal Performance at Commonwealth Games 2026
"Never Give Up." 💪— Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) July 29, 2026
A message from Murali Sreeshankar, now a two-time Commonwealth Games silver medallist. 🥈🥈
Watch the Commonwealth Games Glasgow 2026, LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV.#SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #Glasgow2026… pic.twitter.com/rK6vNY8Cd2
Murali Sreeshankar participated in the long jump and jumped 8.09 metres, winning the silver medal for India at the Commonwealth Games 2026.
However, he missed by only 0.06 metres, and Jamaica's Tajay Gayle jumped over 8.15 metres and won the gold medal.
India's Medal Winners on Day 6
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Athlete
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Sport/Event
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Medal
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Dilip Mahadu Gavit
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Men's 100m T47
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🥇 Gold
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Mohammed Basil
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Men's 100m T47
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🥈 Silver
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Murali Sreeshankar
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Men's Long Jump
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🥈 Silver
Interesting Facts
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Dilip Mahadu Gavit created history by setting a new Commonwealth Games record in the Men's 100m T47 in just 10.71 seconds.
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For the first time, India has created a historic one-two finish in the Men's 100m T47 para-athletics final.
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Murali Sreeshankar won the silver medal in the Commonwealth Games back-to-back in 2022 and 2026.
Executive - Editorial
Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.