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India Women’s Hockey Team Achieve Best World Cup Finish in 52 Years: Check Position and Prize Money

By Varun Verma
Last Updated: Aug 29, 2026, 13:54 IST

India produced a memorable campaign at the FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026, securing their best finish in 52 years. Check their complete results, tournament details, position and prize money. 

India Women's Hockey Team (Image Source: X.com)
India Women's Hockey Team (Image Source: X.com)

Despite missing out on the podium at the recent FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026, the Indian women’s hockey team has given fans a glimpse of hope by securing their best finish in last 52 years. With the Los Angeles Olympics 2028 in sight, this campaign has given the team some confidence going forward.

In a tournament held across the Netherlands and Belgium, the Indian side showed grit and fight throughout their campaign. Their performances against some of the top teams will give the players belief as they look to build on this momentum in the coming years.

In this article we will go through the details and journey of Indian Women’s hockey team in this year’s World Cup: 

FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026: Key Information and India’s Position 

Category

Details

Tournament Edition

16th Edition

Host Countries

Netherlands and Belgium

Host Cities & Venues

Amstelveen (Wagener Stadium) and Wavre (Belfius Hockey Arena)

Dates

August 15, 2026 – August 30, 2026

Total Participating Teams

16 teams

Total Matches Played

48 matches

Participating Nations

Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Chile, China, England, Germany, India, Ireland, Japan, Netherlands, New Zealand, Scotland, South Africa, Spain, United States

India's Head Coach

Sjoerd Marijne

India's Captain

Salima Tete

India's Final Standing

5th Place (Best finish in 52 years)

List of India Women’s Matches in FIH Women’s World Cup 2026

India played 6 matches in the World Cup securing 2 wins, 3 draws and suffered just 1 loss. Here is the complete breakdown. 

Date

Stage / Round

Match

Result

Sun, Aug 16, 2026

Pool D

China vs India

Draw (2–2)

Tue, Aug 18, 2026

Pool D

India vs South Africa

Won (6–1)

Thu, Aug 20, 2026

Pool D

India vs England

Draw (0–0)

Fri, Aug 21, 2026

Pool E

Netherlands vs India

Lost (2–0)

Sun, Aug 23, 2026

Pool E 

Australia vs India

Draw (0–0) (Won 3–2 on Penalty)

Thu, Aug 27, 2026

5th/6th Playoff

India vs Germany

Won (3–1)

Prize Money: How Much Did India Earn?

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) does not provide any cash prize to the winner or participating teams in the World Cup. However, teams get medals and world ranking points. There are also other benefits such as qualification opportunities for the FIH Pro League.

Meanwhile, Hockey India has announced a cash prize for the women’s team after their fifth-place finish in the World Cup. A total of INR 50 lakh has been awarded. Each member of the squad will receive INR 2 lakh, while the support staff will get INR 1 lakh each.

Do follow Jagran Josh for more such information and updates. 


Varun Verma
Varun Verma

Senior Content Writer

Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events. He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.

For inquiries or professional insights, you can reach him directly at varun.verma@jagrannewmedia.com

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First Published: Aug 29, 2026, 13:54 IST

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