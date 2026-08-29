India Women’s Hockey Team Achieve Best World Cup Finish in 52 Years: Check Position and Prize Money
India produced a memorable campaign at the FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026, securing their best finish in 52 years. Check their complete results, tournament details, position and prize money.
Despite missing out on the podium at the recent FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026, the Indian women’s hockey team has given fans a glimpse of hope by securing their best finish in last 52 years. With the Los Angeles Olympics 2028 in sight, this campaign has given the team some confidence going forward.
In a tournament held across the Netherlands and Belgium, the Indian side showed grit and fight throughout their campaign. Their performances against some of the top teams will give the players belief as they look to build on this momentum in the coming years.
In this article we will go through the details and journey of Indian Women’s hockey team in this year’s World Cup:
FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026: Key Information and India’s Position
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Category
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Details
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Tournament Edition
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16th Edition
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Host Countries
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Netherlands and Belgium
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Host Cities & Venues
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Amstelveen (Wagener Stadium) and Wavre (Belfius Hockey Arena)
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Dates
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August 15, 2026 – August 30, 2026
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Total Participating Teams
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16 teams
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Total Matches Played
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48 matches
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Participating Nations
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Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Chile, China, England, Germany, India, Ireland, Japan, Netherlands, New Zealand, Scotland, South Africa, Spain, United States
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India's Head Coach
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Sjoerd Marijne
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India's Captain
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Salima Tete
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India's Final Standing
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5th Place (Best finish in 52 years)
List of India Women’s Matches in FIH Women’s World Cup 2026
India played 6 matches in the World Cup securing 2 wins, 3 draws and suffered just 1 loss. Here is the complete breakdown.
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Date
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Stage / Round
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Match
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Result
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Sun, Aug 16, 2026
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Pool D
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China vs India
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Draw (2–2)
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Tue, Aug 18, 2026
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Pool D
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India vs South Africa
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Won (6–1)
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Thu, Aug 20, 2026
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Pool D
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India vs England
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Draw (0–0)
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Fri, Aug 21, 2026
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Pool E
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Netherlands vs India
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Lost (2–0)
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Sun, Aug 23, 2026
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Pool E
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Australia vs India
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Draw (0–0) (Won 3–2 on Penalty)
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Thu, Aug 27, 2026
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5th/6th Playoff
|
India vs Germany
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Won (3–1)
Prize Money: How Much Did India Earn?
The International Hockey Federation (FIH) does not provide any cash prize to the winner or participating teams in the World Cup. However, teams get medals and world ranking points. There are also other benefits such as qualification opportunities for the FIH Pro League.
Meanwhile, Hockey India has announced a cash prize for the women’s team after their fifth-place finish in the World Cup. A total of INR 50 lakh has been awarded. Each member of the squad will receive INR 2 lakh, while the support staff will get INR 1 lakh each.
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Senior Content Writer
Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events. He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.
For inquiries or professional insights, you can reach him directly at varun.verma@jagrannewmedia.com