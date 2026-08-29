Despite missing out on the podium at the recent FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026, the Indian women’s hockey team has given fans a glimpse of hope by securing their best finish in last 52 years. With the Los Angeles Olympics 2028 in sight, this campaign has given the team some confidence going forward.

In a tournament held across the Netherlands and Belgium, the Indian side showed grit and fight throughout their campaign. Their performances against some of the top teams will give the players belief as they look to build on this momentum in the coming years.

In this article we will go through the details and journey of Indian Women’s hockey team in this year’s World Cup:

FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026: Key Information and India’s Position