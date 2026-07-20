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List of All 12 Indian Batters Who Have Scored a Century at Lord's Cricket Ground

By Harshita Singh
Last Updated: Jul 20, 2026, 03:17 IST

Scoring a century at the historic Lord's Cricket Ground remains the ultimate dream for every international batsman. Over the decades, a selective group of elite Indian batters have defied the challenging English conditions to etch their names onto the iconic Lord's Honours Board.

Rohit Sharma scored 100 at Lord's in an ODI (Photo Credit: BCCI)
Rohit Sharma scored 100 at Lord's in an ODI (Photo Credit: BCCI)

Getting a century at Lord's Cricket Ground is one of the toughest tasks for any visiting batsman in international cricket. The unique slope of the ground and the swinging English ball make batting incredibly difficult here. 

Dozens of great Indian players have tried their luck to score a century at Lord’s since India started playing Test cricket in 1932. But only ten Indian batsmen have actually managed to score a hundred in a match at this ground. 

This list therefore includes all the legendary names and modern openers from India’s men's and women's cricket team who figured out how to win against the tough English bowling conditions and created history.

Who were the First Indian Batsmen to Score 100 at Lord's?

Vinoo Mankad was the first Indian to do it. He scored a 184 run back in 1952. 

Years later Dilip Vengsarkar did something no other foreign batsman has ever done. He scored three different centuries in three back-to-back tours between 1979 and 1986. Because of this incredible run cricket fans still call him the Lord of Lord's.

Yastika Bhatia is the only Woman to score a Century at Lord’s 

The story of Indians conquering Lord's took its most historic turn when wicketkeeper-batter Yastika Bhatia who is a wicketkeeper and batter in the Indian Women’s team hit 113 runs against England. 

Her brilliant knock led India to a huge 270 run victory in the first ever women's Test match played at the Lord’s Cricket Ground. 

Bhatia with this inning became the only woman cricketer to date from any country to score a Test century at Lord's. 

List of 12 Indians Who Have Scored a Century at Lord’s

Interestingly all time greats like Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar, and Mithali Raj never managed to score an international century at this English ground. formats.

S.No. 

Player

Format

Highest Score

Century Years

1

Rohit Sharma

Men's ODI

138

2026

2

Yastika Bhatia

Women's Test

113

2026

3

KL Rahul

Men's Test

129

2021

4

Ajinkya Rahane

Men's Test

103

2014

5

Rahul Dravid

Men's Test

103*

2011

6

Ajit Agarkar

Men's Test

109*

2002

7

Sourav Ganguly

Men's Test

131

1996

8

Mohammad Azharuddin

Men's Test

121

1990

9

Ravi Shastri

Men's Test

100

1990

10

Gundappa Viswanath

Men's Test

113

1979

11

Dilip Vengsarkar

Men's Test

157

1979, 1982, 1986

12

Vinoo Mankad

Men's Test

184

1952

Harshita Singh
Harshita Singh

Senior Executive - Editorial

Harshita Singh is an education and general knowledge journalist with over 5 years of experience in educational writing. Specializing in US affairs and GK, Harshita has a track record of breaking down intricate geopolitical and historical subjects into clear, digestible insights for learners. Her strong background in text analysis, coupled with a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) in English from the University of Delhi, helps her produce authoritative, thoroughly researched content that empowers readers to engage confidently with global current affairs. For inquiries or academic insights, you can reach out to her directly at harshita.singh@jagrannewmedia.com.

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First Published: Jul 20, 2026, 03:17 IST

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