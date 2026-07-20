Getting a century at Lord's Cricket Ground is one of the toughest tasks for any visiting batsman in international cricket. The unique slope of the ground and the swinging English ball make batting incredibly difficult here.

Dozens of great Indian players have tried their luck to score a century at Lord’s since India started playing Test cricket in 1932. But only ten Indian batsmen have actually managed to score a hundred in a match at this ground.

This list therefore includes all the legendary names and modern openers from India’s men's and women's cricket team who figured out how to win against the tough English bowling conditions and created history.

Who were the First Indian Batsmen to Score 100 at Lord's?

Vinoo Mankad was the first Indian to do it. He scored a 184 run back in 1952.

Years later Dilip Vengsarkar did something no other foreign batsman has ever done. He scored three different centuries in three back-to-back tours between 1979 and 1986. Because of this incredible run cricket fans still call him the Lord of Lord's.