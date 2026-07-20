List of All 12 Indian Batters Who Have Scored a Century at Lord's Cricket Ground
Scoring a century at the historic Lord's Cricket Ground remains the ultimate dream for every international batsman. Over the decades, a selective group of elite Indian batters have defied the challenging English conditions to etch their names onto the iconic Lord's Honours Board.
Getting a century at Lord's Cricket Ground is one of the toughest tasks for any visiting batsman in international cricket. The unique slope of the ground and the swinging English ball make batting incredibly difficult here.
Dozens of great Indian players have tried their luck to score a century at Lord’s since India started playing Test cricket in 1932. But only ten Indian batsmen have actually managed to score a hundred in a match at this ground.
This list therefore includes all the legendary names and modern openers from India’s men's and women's cricket team who figured out how to win against the tough English bowling conditions and created history.
Who were the First Indian Batsmen to Score 100 at Lord's?
Vinoo Mankad was the first Indian to do it. He scored a 184 run back in 1952.
Years later Dilip Vengsarkar did something no other foreign batsman has ever done. He scored three different centuries in three back-to-back tours between 1979 and 1986. Because of this incredible run cricket fans still call him the Lord of Lord's.
Yastika Bhatia is the only Woman to score a Century at Lord’s
The story of Indians conquering Lord's took its most historic turn when wicketkeeper-batter Yastika Bhatia who is a wicketkeeper and batter in the Indian Women’s team hit 113 runs against England.
Her brilliant knock led India to a huge 270 run victory in the first ever women's Test match played at the Lord’s Cricket Ground.
Bhatia with this inning became the only woman cricketer to date from any country to score a Test century at Lord's.
List of 12 Indians Who Have Scored a Century at Lord’s
Interestingly all time greats like Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar, and Mithali Raj never managed to score an international century at this English ground. formats.
|
S.No.
|
Player
|
Format
|
Highest Score
|
Century Years
|
1
|
Rohit Sharma
|
Men's ODI
|
138
|
2026
|
2
|
Yastika Bhatia
|
Women's Test
|
113
|
2026
|
3
|
KL Rahul
|
Men's Test
|
129
|
2021
|
4
|
Ajinkya Rahane
|
Men's Test
|
103
|
2014
|
5
|
Rahul Dravid
|
Men's Test
|
103*
|
2011
|
6
|
Ajit Agarkar
|
Men's Test
|
109*
|
2002
|
7
|
Sourav Ganguly
|
Men's Test
|
131
|
1996
|
8
|
Mohammad Azharuddin
|
Men's Test
|
121
|
1990
|
9
|
Ravi Shastri
|
Men's Test
|
100
|
1990
|
10
|
Gundappa Viswanath
|
Men's Test
|
113
|
1979
|
11
|
Dilip Vengsarkar
|
Men's Test
|
157
|
1979, 1982, 1986
|
12
|
Vinoo Mankad
|
Men's Test
|
184
|
1952
Senior Executive - Editorial
Harshita Singh is an education and general knowledge journalist with over 5 years of experience in educational writing. Specializing in US affairs and GK, Harshita has a track record of breaking down intricate geopolitical and historical subjects into clear, digestible insights for learners. Her strong background in text analysis, coupled with a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) in English from the University of Delhi, helps her produce authoritative, thoroughly researched content that empowers readers to engage confidently with global current affairs. For inquiries or academic insights, you can reach out to her directly at harshita.singh@jagrannewmedia.com.