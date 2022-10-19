International Day Against Breast Cancer 2022: Wishes, Slogans, Messages, Quotes to share on this day

International Breast Cancer Awareness Day is celebrated every year on October 19 to inform people about breast cancer. It accounts for nearly 30 percent of female tumors. World Breast cancer Day 2022 aims at raising awareness and promoting women’s access to timely and effective control, diagnosis, and treatment. Check International Day against Breast Cancer 2022 quotes, wishes, slogans, and messages given below and share them among your friends, family, and acquaintances to inform further about the problem that affects women all over the world.

On International Day against Breast Cancer, learn more about this day which is observed on October 19.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2022: What do we know?

Breast Cancer Awareness month is an international health campaign that lasts the whole month of October and is intended to increase awareness of breast cancer. The first organized effort for bringing widespread attention to breast cancer occurred as a weeklong event in the United States in October 1985.

Breast Cancer, globally, is the most common form of cancer that affects women. Reportedly, in 2018, more than two million new cases were reported worldwide. Throughout Breast Cancer Awareness Month, educational programs, science forums, and informational pamphlets are used as a means to disseminate the information to the public.

Breast cancer is the world's most common cancer.



You can reduce your risk:

🚭 Don't smoke

🍷 Limit or avoid alcohol

🏃‍♂️ Stay physically active



More from @who during October's Breast Cancer Awareness Month: https://t.co/sJpSI7yCEb pic.twitter.com/Fo4XS0TgEW — United Nations (@UN) October 17, 2022

International Day against Breast Cancer 2022 Slogans

1. Breast Cancer Awareness Is Not Just a Month

2. No One Fights Alone

3. Early Detection For Your Protection

4. One Team. One Dream. Let’s Find A Cure.

5. Every Ribbon Makes A Difference

International Day against Breast Cancer 2022 Quotes

1.“It’s about focusing on the fight and not the fright.” – Robin Roberts

2. “There can be life after breast cancer. The prerequisite is early detection.” – Ann Jillian

3. “Breast cancer changes you, and the change can be beautiful.” – Jane Cook

4. “Keep your sunny side up, keep yourself beautiful, and indulge yourself!” – Betsey Johnson

5. “The only thing we have to fear is fear itself. So the only thing to really be afraid of is if you don’t go get your mammograms.” – Cynthia Nixon