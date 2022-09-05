International Day of Charity 2022: Theme, History, Significance and why it is celebrated on September 5?

International Day of Charity: The world is celebrating International Day of Charity 2022 on September 5 with an aim of sensitizing people, NGOs, and stakeholders to help those in need by participating in philanthropic activities. International Day of Charity on September 5 was declared by the United Nations General Assembly in 2012 to create social bonding and to focus on creating a common platform for charity across the world.

International Day of Charity 2022 theme is also announced by the United Nations every year to push the agenda of sustainable development with the Governments around the world. To celebrate International Day of Charity 2022 on September 5, know more about the day’s history, significance, and why it is celebrated on September 5 every year.

International Day of Charity 2022 Date

International Day of Charity 2022 is observed every year on September 5 by countries all over the world. The day aims at facilitating social bonding and why it is significant for societies.

On Monday‘s International #CharityDay, we thank people around the globe who work tirelessly to make our world a better place. https://t.co/N7h11sliZF pic.twitter.com/tP9zhF8ctG — United Nations (@UN) September 4, 2022

International Day of Charity 2022 Theme

The United Nations, in the ‘2030 Agenda on Sustainable Development which was adopted in 2015, observed that eliminating poverty is one of the greatest global challenges and is required for sustainable development. International Day of Charity 2022 theme focuses on the same agenda.

International Day of Charity 2022: Why it is celebrated on September 5?

In 2012, the United Nations General Assembly chose September 5 as the International Day of Charity to observe the death anniversary of Mother Teresa. She received Nobel Prize for ‘work undertaken in the struggle to overcome poverty and distress, which also constitute a threat to peace’.

International Day of Charity was established to honour Mother Teresa’s lifetime work for the benefit of others.

International Day of Charity 2022: Significance

International Day of Charity 2022 aims to eliminate the effects of humanitarian crises and to help in promoting education, housing, and child protection.

International Day of Charity aims to promote the rights of the marginalized and underprivileged section of society. International Day of Charity puts focus on the power of community and also educates the younger generations about generosity.

International Day of Charity 2022: 5 Interesting Facts about Mother Teresa

Mother Teresa was born Agnes Gonxha Bojaxhiu in 1910 in Macedonia, Greece. Mother Teresa visited India in 1928 and devoted her time to helping the distressed and the needy. Mother Teresa also founded the ‘Missionaries of Charity’ in Kolkata. In her lifetime, she received many awards and honors, including the prestigious Ramon Magsaysay Peace Prize in 1962 and Nobel Peace Prize in 1979. Mother Teresa was fluent in five languages- Albanian, Bengali, English, Serbian, and Hindi- and made occasional trips outside India for humanitarian reasons.

