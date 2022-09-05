Teachers’ Day 2022: Quotes, Wishes, Messages, Images, Status, Greetings to share on September 5

Teachers’ Day 2022 Wishes: Teachers are a significant part of everyone’s life as after parents they are the ones who shape our future. Teachers’ Day 2022 in India will be celebrated on September 5 all over the country to mark the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan, one of the prominent statesmen and a respectable teacher and philosopher. Teachers’ Day 2022 quotes, wishes, and messages will help the students in honoring their teachers and thank them for motivating their lives every day.

On Teachers’ Day on September 5, make this occasion more joyous with Teachers’ Day 2022 wishes, quotes, messages, status, and greetings given below.

Teachers’ Day 2022: Why it is celebrated on September 5?

Teachers’ Day all over the world is celebrated on different days. In India, Teachers’ Day is celebrated on September 5 every year to mark the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan. He was an Indian Philosopher and politician who served as the 2nd President of India. He is referred to as one of the most prominent educationists of India who promoted the significance of educating children in the country. He also promoted that education is the basic right that every child must have.

Teachers’ Day 2022 Wishes and Messages

1. It is you who inspired me to question, wonder, and think. Thanks for everything you did for me. Happy Teachers’ Day!!

2. Happy Teachers’ day to all the country makers in the world. Without all of you, this world would be quite a gloomy place to live.

3. You are not only our teacher

You are our friend, philosopher, and guide

All moulded into one person

We will always be grateful for your support

Happy Teachers’ Day!

4. You took my hand, opened my mind, and touched my heart. Happy Teachers’ Day!

5. Good teachers are hard to find and we were really lucky to have you as our teacher.

Teachers’ Day 2022 Quotes

A teacher who can arouse a feeling for one single good action, for one single good poem, accomplishes more than he who fills our memory with rows and rows of natural objects, classified with name and form.” – Johann Wolfgang von Goethe “Let us remember: One book, one pen, one child, and one teacher can change the world." - Malala Yousafzai “Those who know, do. Those that understand, teach.”–Aristotle “If a country is to be corruption free and become a nation of beautiful minds, I strongly feel there are three key societal members who can make a difference. They are the father, the mother, and the teacher." - Dr APJ Abdul Kalam The job of an educator is to teach students to see vitality in themselves.” –Joseph Campbell

The above-mentioned Teachers’ Day 2022 quotes, wishes, and messages will make this occasion more joyous for the teachers and the students.

