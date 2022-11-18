International Men's Day 2022: Date, Theme, History and Significance

International Men’s Day is celebrated on November 19th annually, as the day seeks to raise awareness about mental health issues in men this year. International Men's Day also picks up other health and societal issues, by encouraging men to open up and communicate with others.

From a very young age, boys are gendered in a specific way with phrases chanted all across their childhoods like boys will be boys and boys don’t cry. Within different cultures this mindset finds common ground all around the world.

Men growing up are urged to present a strong, unaffected impression that often acts a facade to the deep need to convey what is going on for them emotionally.

This is not to invalidate women's experience or to say that women have an easier time than men when it comes to mental health issues, though as per the data, it should be acknowledged that our cultural perspectives and expectations of gender are not always constructive.

There is a arising need for boys and young men to identify with positive role models during this time stereotypes and discrimination are breaking down, that encompass the true qualities of masculinity like kindness, generosity, inner strength, and natural, open communication.

International Men’s Day is a terrific chance to show the true face of masculinity to those who need to see it.

There are numerous high-profile men who are embracing International Men’s Day, and opening various mediums of communication and taking responsibility for presenting this new wave of masculinity where people can express their issues in a safe space.

International Men’s Day: History

In 1999Dr Jerome Teelucksingh, History Professor of at the University of the West Indies established International Men's Day.

Professor of at the University of the West Indies established International Men's Day. The date November 19 was chosen as International Men's Day to celebrate the birth anniversary of his father.

The professor encouraged people to take advantage of the platform this day gives by bringing up hardships concerning boys and men.

It received support in the Caribbean and later spread to many countries like India, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Singapore, Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States etc.

International Men’s Day: Significance

International Men’s Day is really good opportunity to promote gender equality and better gender relations

International Men's day considers creating a safer and better world where each one can grow to their full potential

International Men's Day's significance is to recognise and encourage positive male role models and men to teach young boys the true values of a man.

This day also observes the contributions of men to their society, community, family, marriage, child care and environment as well.

The day acknowledges men's social, mental, emotional, physical and spiritual well-being.

International Men’s Day 2022: Theme

The theme this year is “Helping Men and Boys” which is celebrated by organizing seminars and conferences programs to have a healthy discussion on issues related to men.

Here’s how you can celebrate it!

You can celebrate International Men’s Day this way:

Spread Awareness: This day can be used to spread awareness and contribute to our collective wellbeing, as well as to educate more people about the issues.

2. Listen to them: You can create a safe and secure space for them to talk to you about their own problems.

3. Spend time with them: Take the opportunity to spend time with your family and friends.

International Men’s Day: Timeline

1992 First International Men’s Day is introduced. 1999 International Men’s Day is revived. 2003 Australia joins International Men’s Day



2004 ‘Movember’ gains traction in Australia 2007 IMD is pioneered in India 2009 International Men’s Day committee is formed



2021 Theme for IMD is gender equality











This International Men’s Day urges men to teach the boys in their lives the values, character and responsibilities of being a man.

Only when all of both men and women lead by example will we establish a fair and safe society which allows everyone the opportunity to prosper.





