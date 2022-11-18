National Princess Day – November 18, 2022: History, Significance and fabulous facts 

National Princess Day is on November 18 annually, but 21st century women don't need a tiara to be a princess.

The present pop-culture depictions have definitely changed the narrative with the subverted tropes and more realistic story lines for princesses on screen.

Though the first princess to come to our TV screens was Snow White in 1937’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs based on the Grimm Fairytale, the present image of a princess has transformed from an antiquated one to an epitome of empathy, confidence, adaptability and fearlessness.

We can see this example in Disney Princess movies like 1998, Mulan, who have been ranked first in the list of strongest Disney characters by the way, Moana, Frozen, Aladdin's Jasmine and Brave.

These iconic role models inspire children and adults everywhere letting them know how important values like liberation, self awareness and kindness is.

Even the present day scenario in politics and royalty is quite opposite, throughout history the real life princess have denied to sit still look pretty.

The year 2013 Princess Kate was recognized among Time's 100 Most Influential people while Princess Diana opened the first AIDS dedicated hospital unit in Middlesex hospital.

So sing along and celebrate yourself and your fellow princesses this Princess Day!

HISTORY OF NATIONAL PRINCESS DAY

In 1994, Texas based entertainment company, Nest Family Entertainment, teamed up with Rich Animation to produce the animated film The Swan Princess, which is a musical adaptation of Swan Lake.

The studio wished people of every age should be able to celebrate a day like royalty, embracing and embodying the kindness and compassion that we all associated with princesses at the time hence, National Princess Day was created.

NATIONAL PRINCESS DAY TIMELINE

2013 Princess Kate was recognised among the Time’s “100 Most Influential People in the World” list for the second time. 2. ​2012 After earning a degree in B.A. in International Relations at Sukhothai Thammatirat University and a Masters of Law and Doctor of Juridical Science degree at Cornell Law School, Princess Bajrakitiyabha of Thailand received an honorary Doctor of Law degree. 3. ​2011

The Saudi Arabian princess,​Princess Ameera received the ITP Special Humanitarian Award for her work with the Alwaleed Bin Talal Foundation. 4. ​1987

​Princess Diana inaugurated the first AIDS hospital unit in Middlesex Hospital and four years later at this exact location she hugged an AIDS patient to break the stigma. 5. ​1970



​Princess Ann of England filled in the shoes and walked as the president of the Save the Children organization which is an non-governmental group that advocates for children rights and supports children in developing countries

CELEBRATE PRINCESS DAY BY DOING THE FOLLOWING ACTIVITIES

1. Act like a princess:

Let National Princess Day be a good reminder to focus on how you present yourself to the world. Not only assessing how you sit, talk and walk or style your royal wardrobe but how you treat people, if it's with respect and kindness, thinking about the welfare of others and most importantly standing up for yourself and

the right for others.

2. Watch Movies and Documentaries on powerful Princesses this Princess day :

Here are some great recommendations!

'The Princess' 2022

Mulan 1998

Pocahontas 1995

Brave 2012

Frozen 2013

The Princess and the frog 2010

Tangled 2011

Moana 2016

​PRINCESS FACTS YOU PROBABLY DIDN'T KNOW

​Pocahontas is the only Disney Princess who has a tattoo on her body. In 1987, The youngest Disney Princess ​Snow White received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and became the only Disney princess to receive one. Mulan was inspired from The ancient Chinese legend and the poem “The Ballad of Mulan,”. The Hebrew meaning of

​The name Ariel is “lion of God”. Belle from "Beauty and the Beast" becomes the first Disney princess to rescue her prince.

NATIONAL PRINCESS DAY DATES