Today - November 18th In History: Important Events In Politics, Sports, Music, Cinema And Famous Birthdays

18th November in History: Several defining events in history occurred on 18th November. From the end of one of the deadliest battles in human history and the birth of the greatest cartoon character to a horrific cult mass murder, 18th November holds a major place in world history.

On that note, we bring you this list of the most significant happenings of 18th November in the fields of politics, sports, technology, music, and cinema. Some famous birthdays and notable demises have also been listed in this article. So, dive in to learn about the significance of 18th November in history.

Historical Events

In 1421, the St. Elizabeth’s flood killed around 10,000 people in the Netherlands

In 1494, French King Charles VIII occupied Florence during his invasion of Italy.

In 1497, Portuguese explorer Vasco da Gama, the discoverer of the sea route to India, landed on the Cape of Good Hope in South Africa.

In 1626, St. Peter’s Basilica was consecrated and replaced the earlier basilica. It became the world’s largest Christian basilica.

In 1865, American author Mark Twain published "The Celebrated Jumping Frog of Calaveras County."

In 1909, the US invaded Nicaragua

In 1916, British General Douglas Haig finally called off the first Battle of the Somme in World War I. Over a million soldiers died during it and it remains one of the deadliest battles in human history.

In 1926, Irish writer and playwright George Bernard Shaw accepted the Nobel Prize for Literature but rejected the prize money.

In 1956, Morocco gained independence after 44 years of colonisation by France.

In 1970, American scientist Linus Pauling linked consuming high doses of Vitamin C to preventing colds.

In 1978, the Jonestown massacre occurred. In Jonestown, Guyana, 918 members of the cult Peoples Temple, along with their leader Jim Jones, committed mass suicide by drinking cyanide-laced Flavour Aid. Many were injected against their will, while others were coerced to commit suicide.

In 2018, American missionary John Allen Chau was killed on the hostile inhabited North Sentinel Island of India by the indigenous tribal population.

Sports Events

In 1970, American boxer Joe Frazier KO'd Bob Foster in round 2 to defend his heavyweight boxing title.

In 1982, South Korean boxer Kim Duk-koo died from injuries sustained during his 15-round bout with American Ray Mancini. Duk-koo’s death led to the shortening of boxing title fights to 12 rounds.

In 2018, 21-year-old German Alexander Zverev scored a 6-4, 6-3 upset win over Novak Djokovic, winning the ATP World Tour Finals.

In 2012, British racer Lewis Hamilton won the US Formula One Grand Prix.

Music and Cinema Events

In 1959, the iconic Hollywood epic Ben-Hur had its world premiere in New York City. Ben-Hur was directed by William Wyler and starred Charlton Heston.

In 1928, the iconic Disney character Mickey Mouse made his debut in Walt Disney’s Steamboat Willie.

In 1930, the popular musical Smiles, starring Bob Hope and Fred Astaire, premiered in New York City.

In 1992, the biopic of African-American civil rights leader Malcolm X was released in the US. Spike Lee directed Malcolm X, with Denzel Washington in the lead role.

In 1997, the ‘70s glam rock sensation Gary Glitter was arrested by UK police for child pornography possession.

In 2011, British pop band One Direction released their debut album "Up All Night" to great success.

Notable Demises

Sr. No Death Year Personality 1 1590 George Talbot, the 6th Earl of Shrewsbury, English statesman, military commander, and the keeper of Mary, Queen of Scots. 2 1962 Niels Bohr Danish physicist responsible for laying the groundwork for quantum physics 3 1969 Joseph P. Kennedy Businessman, diplomat and father of politician and US president John F. Kennedy 4 1994 Cab Calloway, American singer, bandleader, writer, radio host, and actor 5 2003 Ken Brett, American baseball player

Famous Birthdays

Sr. No Birth Year Personality 1 1901 George Gallup American survey sampling innovator known for developing the Gallup poll 2 1923 Alan Shepard the first American to go into space 3 1939 Margaret Atwood, Canadian poet, novelist, and activist best known for her dystopian novel The Handmaid’s Tale. 4 1945 Mahinda Rajapaksa, Sri Lankan lawyer and politician who served as the president of Sri Lanka from 2005 to 2015 and Prime Minister from 2004 to 2005, 2018, and 2019 to 2022. 5 1953 Alan Moore, English comic book writer responsible for DC’s Watchmen series and The Killing Joke. 6 1968 Owen Wilson, American actor known for his comedy movies, Shanghai Knights and Meet the Parents 7 1979 Neeti Mohan, Indian playback singer best known for her songs "Ishq Wala Love" and "Fitoor" 8 1976 Sage Francis, American Rapper

