16th November In History: Check Events In Politics, Sports, Music, Cinema, And Famous Birthdays

16th November In History: Several major events occurred in history on 16th November. From the retirement of a cricket legend and the birth of a Roman Emperor to the dissolution of one of the most powerful empires in the world, 16th November holds a key place in history.

We’re here with a list of the most history-defining events of 16th November in politics, sports, technology, music, and cinema. Famous birthdays and deaths have also been listed for you. So dive in to learn about the importance of 16th November and expand your general knowledge.

Historical Events

In 1532, Spanish conquistador Francisco Pizarro captured the Inca Emperor Atahualpa after luring him to dine with him. Atahualpa’s capture and subsequent execution crippled the Incan Empire and paved the way for the Spanish Inquisition.

In 1581, the first Tsar of Russia, Ivan the Terrible, attacked his son and heir, Ivan Ivanovich, with a sceptre after an argument. Young Ivan died three days later.

In 1776, British troops captured strategically placed Fort Washington during the American Revolution.

In 1840, New Zealand officially became a British colony.

In 1849, a Russian court sentenced iconic author and thinker Fydor Dostoevsky to death for his anti-government activities. The sentence was later reduced to heavy labour.

In 1894, 6000 Armenians were massacred by Turks in Kurdistan, in one of many slaughters carried out by the Ottomans against ethnic minorities.

In 1922, the Ottoman Empire officially ended after the title of the Sultan was abolished and Mehmed VI, the reigning sultan, departed the capital. The Republic of Turkey was formed with Mustafa Kemal Ataturk as its first president.

In 1939, notorious American mobster Al Capone was freed from Alcatraz jail.

In 1940, England’s Royal Air Force bombed Hamburg after Germany’s devastating attack on Coventry two days before.

In 1945, the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization was founded.

In 1938, LSD (Lysergic acid diethylamide) was first synthesised by Swiss chemist Dr Albert Hofmann. The drug is now one of the most used recreational drugs in the world and causes psychedelic effects.

In 1982, the 5th NASA Space Shuttle Mission, Columbia, landed at Edwards Air Force Base after spending five days in space and completing its first operational flight.

In 1988, Benazir Bhutto was elected prime minister of Pakistan. Bhutto became the first woman in modern history to lead an Islamic republic. She served as prime minister from 1988 to 1990 and again from 1993 to 1996.

In 2000, Bill Clinton became the first U.S. president to visit Vietnam since the end of the Vietnam War.

In 2002, the first case of SARS was recorded in Foshan City of the Guangdong Province of China.

In 2021, Mexican painter Frida Kahlo’s 1949 self-portrait "Diego y yo" was sold for $34.9 million. It was the highest auction price for any Latin American work of art.

Sports Events

In 1969, US President Nixon became the first sitting president to attend an NFL game: Dallas Cowboys vs the Washington Redskins. The Cowboys won 41-28.

In 1983, Indian cricket legend and all-rounder Kapil Dev took 9-83 against the West Indies in Ahmedabad, but India still lost.

In 1988, Robin Givens sued Mike Tyson for $125 million for libel after the boxer claimed that she stole "millions" from him during their relationship.

In 2003, future Hall of Famer Lionel Messi made his official debut for FC Barcelona at the age of 16. Messi entered the field as a substitute in the 75th minute during a friendly against Porto.

In 2013, Sachin Tendulkar played his last cricket match ever. Team India defeated the West Indies in a test match in Tendulkar’s home Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

Notable Deaths

In 1885, Louis Riel, a Canadian politician and founder of the province of Manitoba, was hanged for his opposition to the Canadian government’s suppression of the indigenous Metis people.

In 1960, Clark Gable, an American symbol of masculinity and popularly known as the "King of Hollywood," died of a heart attack. His last movie was The Misfits (1961).

In 1966, Canadian physician and inventor Colonel Cluny MacPherson died at the age of 87. Macpherson is best known for inventing the gas mask.

In 2006, Milton Friedman, an American economist and statistician who rejected Keynesianism in favour of monetarism, passed away from heart failure. Friedman won the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences in 1976.

Music and Cinema

In 1973, Apple Records released John Lennon’s fourth studio album, "Mind Games"

In 1957, BBC’s first pop music, the "Six-Five Special," was broadcast from the tiny 2i’s Coffee Bar in London.

In 1959, the famous musical "The Sound of Music" opened at the Lunt-Fontanne Theater in New York City. Created by Rochard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II, "The Sound of Music" ran for 1443 performances.

In 2001, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone premiered. The film was the first of seven cinematic adaptations of JK Rowling’s acclaimed Harry Potter book series.

In 2009, The Twilight Saga: New Moon, the second movie based on Stephenie Meyer’s best-selling novel series, premiered in Los Angeles.

Famous Birthdays

Sr No Birthday Year Personality 1 42 BC Tiberius Julius Caesar Augustus, the second Roman Emperor 2 1907 Burgess Meredith American actor and filmmaker, widely regarded as one of the most accomplished actors of the century. He starred in the movies Winterset and Of Mice and Men. 3 1922 Jose Saramago, Portuguese writer and Nobel Prize Winner 4 1961 Frank Bruno, former British former professional boxer and WBC heavyweight champion 5 1977 Maggie Gyllenhaal American actor and filmmaker best known for starring in The Dark Knight 6 1985 Sanna Marin Finnish politician who became the youngest prime Minister of Finland in 2019. 7 1993 Pete Davidson, American comedian and actor best known for his eight-season stint on Saturday Night Live

