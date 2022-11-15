On This Day - 15th November In History: Key Events, Famous Birthdays And Interesting Facts

15th November marks the halfway point of the autumnal month of November. However, the day also holds a significant place in history. Many pivotal events occurred on 15th November.

We’re here with a list of the most prominent happenings of 15th November in history, sports, technology, and art. Some famous birthdays and deaths have also been listed for you. So dive in to learn about the significance of 15th November and boost your general knowledge.

Key Historical Events

In 1938, Nazi Germany continued the persecution of Jews by banning Jewish children from public schools. They were only allowed to attend segregated schools run by the Jewish community.

In 1971, American tech company Intel revolutionized the computer industry by releasing the first semiconductor chip, the Intel 4004. It was the first commercially produced microprocessor and laid the groundwork for more advanced CPUs.

In 2000, Jharkhand became the 28th state of India. Jharkhand was mapped out of the southern part of Bihar and is a mineral-rich state.

In 2001, Microsoft ventured into the gaming industry with its groundbreaking video game console, the Xbox.

Sports Events

In 1947, legendary cricketer Don Bradman scored his 100th century in a match against India at the SCG in Australia.

In 1989, Hall of Fame cricketers Waqar Younis and Sachin Tendulkar made their test cricket debuts in Karachi.

In 2004, tennis player Maria Sharapova became the first Russian to win the season-ending WTA Tour Championship by beating Serena Williams.

In 2015, Holly Holm knocked out UFC megastar Ronda Rousey to win the women’s bantamweight title. Holm was one of the biggest underdogs in combat sports history and ended up registering the biggest upsets in MMA ever.

In 2020, British racer Lewis Hamilton registered 4th straight and 7th total F1 World Drivers Championship by winning the Turkish GP. Hamilton tied Michael Schumacher’s record of 7 F1 World Championships and surpassed his record of 91 race wins.

Art and Culture

In 1986, the American rap rock group Beastie Boys released their debut album, "Licensed to III." It became the first rap album to top the Billboard charts.

In 2005, American Idol winner and famous country singer Carrie Underwood released her debut album, Some Hearts. Underwood won three Grammy Awards for the album, which went on to become the best-selling solo female debut album in country music history.

In 1956, "Love Me Tender" premiered. The film marked the acting debut of the king of rock and roll, Elvis Presley. Love Me Tender received a lukewarm reception from critics and fans.

In 2019, the controversial DC movie Joker, starring Joaquin Phoenix as the titular villain, became the first R-rated film to cross $1 billion at the box office.

Notable Deaths

In 1630, German astronomer Johannes Kepler died of a fever. Kepler discovered that the Earth and planets travel about the sun in elliptical orbits and also gave the three fundamental laws of planetary motion.

In 1954, Lionel Barrymore died of a heart attack. He is best known for his antagonistic role in the 1946 film, It’s a Wonderful Life.

In 2020, Soumitra Chatterjee, a frequent collaborator of Satyajit Ray and one of the greatest Indian actors of all time, passed away due to COVID-19. He is best known for playing Apu in The World of Apu (1959).

Famous Birthdays

Sr No Birthday Year Personality 1 1708 William Herschel, a German-British astronomer famous for discovering infrared radiation. 2 1738 William Pitt the Elder, former prime minister of Great Britain from 1766 to 1768, and also known as "the great commoner." 3 1875 Birsa Munda, Indian tribal freedom fighter, religious hero, and folk leader, led a rebellion against the British Raj. 4 1952 "Macho Man" Randy Savage, American professional wrestler who competed in the world wrestling federation (WWF). 5 1974 Chad Kroeger, Canadian musician and the lead singer and guitarist of the popular rock band Nickelback. 6 1986 Sania Mirza, Greatest female tennis player from India and one of the most influential athletes in Indian sports history.

