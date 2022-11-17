Today - November 17th In History: Important Events In Politics, Sports, Music, Cinema And Famous Birthdays

17th November In History: Several defining events took place in history on 17th November. From the dawn of a new era in England and the birth of one of the greatest filmmakers of all time to a peace agreement between two historically sworn enemy countries, 17th November holds a key place in world history.

We’re here with a list of the most significant happenings of 17th November in politics, sports, technology, music, and cinema. Some famous birthdays and demises have also been covered in this article. So without further ado, let’s dive in to learn the importance of 17th November in history.

Historical Events

In 1796, Napoleon Bonaparte led French forces to victory against the Austrian army commanded by Jozsef Alvinczi in the Battle of the Bridge of Arcole.

In 1558, Queen Mary I of England died and was succeeded by her half-sister Elizabeth I of England, starting the Elizabethan era.

In 1800 the U.S. Congress met for the first time in the Capitol building in Washington DC.

In 1858, the famous American city of Denver, the capital of the state of Colorado, was founded.

In 1894, H.H. Holmes, one of the first serial killers of the modern world, was arrested in Boston. He confessed to murdering 27 people.

In 1903, The Russian Social Democratic Labour Party split into two factions: the Bolsheviks (majority) and the Mensheviks (minority). The Bolsheviks went on to become the Communist Party of the Soviet Union.

In 1939, nine Czech students were executed and numerous others were sent to concentration camps after they protested against the Nazis and the death of fellow anti-Nazi protestor Jan Opletal. The day is since celebrated as International Students Day.

In 1970, American engineer Douglas Engelbart received a patent for inventing the first computer mouse.

In 1973, the Greek military junta violently suppressed a student uprising at the Athens Polytechnic, killing 40 people. The incident sparked the beginning of the end of the military dictatorship in Greece.

In 1977, Egyptian President Anwar Sadat formally accepted an invitation to visit the sworn enemy country, Israel. It was a controversial decision, which served as one of the factors behind his eventual assassination.

In 1993, the United States House of Representatives passed a resolution to establish the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

In 2003, Arnold Schwarzenneger was sworn in as the Governor of California. The bodybuilder-turned-actor was re-elected in 2006 and served till 2011 before returning to acting.

In 2019, the first case of COVID-19 was traced to a 55-year-old man who visited a market in Wuhan, China.

Sports

In 2013, German Red Bull driver Sebastian Vettel won a record 8th consecutive Formula 1 race by winning the United States Grand Prix.

In 1884, the police arrested heavyweight bare-knuckle boxer John L. Sullivan in the second round of his bout against Alf Greenfield for being "cruel."

In 1997, Canadian ice hockey legend Mario Lemieux was inducted into the NHL Hall of Fame.

Music and Cinema

In 1992, The Bodyguard film soundtrack was released. The album went on to win the Billboard and Grammy award for the Album of the Year 1993.

In 2003, Britney Spears became the youngest singer to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame at just 21 years of age.

In 2008, Twilight premiered in Los Angeles. The film was the first adaptation of Stephenie Meyer’s acclaimed Twilight novel series.

Notable Deaths

In 1917, Auguste Rodin, a French sculptor considered to be the founder of modern sculpture, died from a cold.

In 1558, Mary I, Queen of England and Ireland, known for her despotic rule, died due to an influenza epidemic.

In 1928, Lala Lajpat Rai, an Indian writer and freedom fighter, died due to complications from a severe assault he sustained while protesting against the British Raj.

In 2012, Bal Thackeray, an Indian right-wing politician and founder of the Shiv Sena party, died of cardiac arrest.

Famous Birthdays

Sr No. Birth Year Personality 1 1978 Rachel McAdams, American actress known for the films Doctor Strange and The Notebook. 2 1960 RuPaul, American drag queen, TV judge, musician, and model best known for producing and hosting the reality competition series RuPaul’s Drag Race 3 1942 Martin Scorsese, one of the greatest filmmakers of all time known for directing The Goodfellas and Taxi Driver. 4 1901 Lee Strasberg American actor and theatre director considered to be the father of method acting. 5 1944 Danny DeVito, American actor and comedian best known for his role in the sitcom It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. 6 1998 Devin Haney American professional boxer and lightweight champion. 7 1755 Louis XVIII, King of France during the French Revolution and Napoleonic Wars. 8 1982 Yusuf Pathan, Indian cricketer known for his all-rounder skills and hard-hitting batting. 9 1938 Gordon Lightfoot, Canadian folk and rock singer 10 1925 Rock Hudson, a popular American actor who starred in films like Giant and Pillow Talk.

Also Read: 16th November In History: Check Events In Politics, Sports, Music, Cinema, and Famous Birthdays

Also Read: On This Day - 15th November In History: Key Events, Famous Birthdays And Interesting Facts

Also Read: Today (14th November) In History: Important Events, Notable Birthdays And Interesting Facts